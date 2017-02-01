|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Basketball teams win last week
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Potter County 59,
Eureka-Bowdle 40
Yellowstone Trail Conference at Bowdle
POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 2 2-2 6, Kolten Kirby 1 0-0 3, Tanner Storer 7 1-1 18, Shad Sharp 1 0-0 2, Ivan Canchola 1 0-1 2, Ben Krueger 4 1-2 12, Dawson Simon 7 0-1 14, Brady Swier 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-7 59.
EUREKA-BOWDLE: John Deurmier 0 1-2 1, John Kolar 4 0-0 9, Jackson Kunz 2 0-0 4, Tucker Fauth 2 1-3 5, Cole Kappenman 9 0-0 18, Nick Burns 0 3-3 3. Totals 17 5-8 40.
Potter County 23 30 41 59
Eureka-Bowdle 11 21 35 40
3-point field goals — PC 7 (Storer 3, Krueger 3, Kirby 1); EB 1 (Kolar 1). Total fouls — PC 14; EB 9. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — PC 24; EB 38 (Kappenman 8). Turnovers — PC 9; EB 23. B game — Potter County 44-8..
Thursday, Jan. 26
Potter County 50
Stanley County 32
Non-conference at Gettyburg
STANLEY COUNTY: Teri Drageset 1 2-6 4, Jennifer Sweetman 3 2-2 8, Karley Leafgreen 1 1-1 3, Micah Hallock 3 1-2 8, Harley Fischer 1 1-4 3, Maira Cota 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 7-15 32.
POTTER COUNTY: Karen Smith 5 1-3 12, Sierra Wieseler 3 0-0 7, Kori Hansen 5 0-4 14, Kendra Dressel 1 1-4 3, Samantha Stethem 2 1-2 6, Jenna Robbennolt 3 0-0 6, Dasia Reuer 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 3-13 50.
Stanley County 8 15 26 32
Potter County 10 25 33 50
3-point field goals — Hallock, Smith, Hansen 4, Wieseler, Stethem. Total fouls — Stanley County 9; Potter County 16. Rebounds — Stanley County 36 (Drageset 4); Potter County 51 (Smith 8). Turnovers — Stanley County 12; Potter County 11.