Nominations for community awards sought

The Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their annual awards which will be presented at a community event on Saturday, March 4.

Nominations are needed for Business of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.

Last year’s recipients were Great Western Bank, Keep Hope Local, and Darrin and Sally Simon.

Each nomination should include a brief reason why the nominee makes a positive impact on the community.

Nominations may be submitted at the Northwestern Mutual office at the mini mall or the Potter County News office by Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The awards will be presented as part of the chamber’s annual bean bag tournament following a soup supper and chili feed for Keep Hope Local.

-Molly McRoberts

Be the first to like. Like Unlike