Acte II will be presented in Gettysburg on Monday, Feb. 13 when the duo performs at the Legion Community Building as the third performance in this season’s High Plains Concert Series. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The southern belles who make up the vocal duo of Acte II are sopranos Ashley Renee Watkins and Olanna Goudeau. They originally met while attending college at Dillard University and were inspired to join forces to raise money in benefit concerts so they could each individually travel to Europe to pursue solo careers in opera. They realized after their debut concert in Harlem, NY that there was something special about their work together, and shifted from solo careers to strengthening their presence as a duo.

They were launched into the national spotlight after a performance on NBC’s summer show “America’s Got Talent.” The duo received a standing ovation by the celebrity judges who then selected them as one of the 10 acts to perform live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

They say that the African American presence in opera is not widely known but the women proudly embrace their heritage and their relationship with opera.

They perform all across the U.S. and have become known for pushing the boundaries of classical music with exciting and “connected” concerts. Acte II’s programs, which have been described as “something close to perfection,” cover the gamut of vocal music with genres ranging from art songs, musical theater, jazz, spirituals, gospel, popular music, and opera. Their multi-genre or versatile repertoire continues to push them towards their goal of becoming the world’s leading classical singing ensemble and providers of entertainment, music education and inspiration.

The program is brought to Gettysburg through the High Plains Concert Series. Concert series memberships will be sold at the door.

