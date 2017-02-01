Register for ice fishing tourney

Two-person teams can still register for the Potter County Sportsman’s Club ice fishing tournament.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11. Teams will fish through the ice for the largest total weight of up to six walleyes, in addition to one fish of any species to be weighed for the “big fish, any species” contest.

There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament, but those who register by Feb. 5 get in at half the price of those who sign up after that date until the morning of the tournament.

The contestants will sign-in the morning of Feb. 11 at Forest City Outdoors, which is located on the way to East Whitlock State Recreation Area. Fishing for the tourney can be done on any body of water, from area ponds and lakes to the big Lake Oahe and Whitlock Bay. Spearing fish is also permitted on the river, and all fishing is subject to South Dakota state fishing regulations.

The sign-in at Forest City Outdoors starts at 6:30 a.m. and the catch must be weighed in by 6:30 p.m. at the same place. The public is welcome to attend the weigh-ins, but a plate fee will be charged for non-anglers at the evening meal.

The PCSC has non-profit status, so the donations that help it operate are tax deductible. The club is primarily in existence to encourage a fun and safe atmosphere to help both kids and adults alike enjoy the hunting and fishing heritage that comes with living in Potter County. Membership to the club helps with upkeep and expenses, but the club’s shooting range is open to everyone, as is the upcoming ice fishing tournament.

The hope is that the ice fishing tourney will provide an opportunity to get folks outside to enjoy one of the fun winter activities in the area. Eligible parties must have a valid SD fishing license and be at least 18 years of age unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information contact Tyler Fischer at tyler_fischer@hotmail.com or call 769-4148.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike