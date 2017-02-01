Catch of the day…

Bald eagles circled the fields west of Gettysburg on Tuesday looking for a fresh pheasant snack. They didn’t have to look too hard since a flock (or bouquet) of pheasants scrounged for any feed they could find in the open space. This eagle had others circling nearby, also seeming to look for a midday meal. A field not far from this was filled with deer foraging for corn through the snow. The wildlife are trying their best to survive through the ice and snow, and corn fields and bin sites have become popular gathering spots. Mild temps along with strong winds helped cut some of the snow, but the forecast calls for colder temps and more chances of precip later this week.

