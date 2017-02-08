Harold Permann

Harold Herbert “HP” Permann, 90, died Jan. 31, 2017, at Hospice of the Valley in Mesa, Ariz.

A service was held at the Community Church in Apache Wells, Ariz., on Feb. 7. There will be a memorial service in May at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

Harold was born on Feb. 11, 1926, at Lowry to Jacob and Christina (Huber) Permann. He attended school in Lowry.

He went into the U.S. Army in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He was on the front line in the Korean War, on the 38th parallel, for nearly 11 months.

He worked as a road engineer for the state highway department, then for the BIA roads department as a civil engineer working on the Cheyenne and Standing Rock reservations and for the BIA Aberdeen area office.

He lived in Mobridge, then moved to Heart Ranch in Rapid City and wintered in Mesa.

On Oct. 25, 1953, Harold married Pauline “Peggy” Hockesson.

Harold was a member of the Shriners in Mobridge and Mesa, Masons, a lifetime member of the Moose, American Legion and VFW. He was a member of the UCC Church in Mobridge and Community Church in Apache Wells.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Jan (Kevin) Wenzel of Quinn; son, Lon (KaTeri) Permann of Sturgis; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Betty (Jerry) Oxner and Norva Giese, brother Hess (Arba) Huber.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob (Ida) Permann; mother, Christina (Jake) Schanzenbach; brothers, Herbert and Rodney Permann of Gettysburg; sister, Adaline (Brownie) Couger.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike