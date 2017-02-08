Cara Jean Senn, 41, of Seneca, died Feb. 1, 2017 at her sister’s home in Pierre.

Funeral Mass was held Feb. 4 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Fr. Christopher Hughes officiating. Burial followed in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seneca.

Cara Jean Senn was born Aug. 28, 1975 in Gettysburg, SD to Charles A. and Deon (Zens) Senn. Cara was born with Microcephaly/Cerebral Palsy.

Although Cara had no formal education, she was a teacher. Cara taught her family to be more loving and compassionate throughout her life. By example, she was thankful to all who visited and cared for her. She taught her family to laugh better. She taught perseverance; even though doctors said as a child she had only a few years to live, she surpassed their expectations. She taught her family what it meant to be humble and had a way of making everyone appreciate their life more. She taught patience, and that if ones day wasn’t going as planned, it could always be worse. She was a great listener and kept many secrets.

She is survived by her mother: Deon Senn, Seneca; her siblings: Carol (Rolland) Potter, Seneca; Joan (Richard) Hahn, Pierre; Charla Harford, Redfield; Jim (Liz) Senn, Mitchell; Joe (Jodi) Senn, Seneca; Jerry (Heather) Senn, Nisland; and Cheri (Shane) Moke, Belle Fourche.

Cara was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents Robert and Delores (Jankord) Zens, and paternal grandparents Julius and Fae (Baugus) Senn.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton is in charge of arrangements.

