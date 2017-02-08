LaVonne D. Swab Schlump, 81, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Madison, died Jan. 19, 2017 at Madison Healthcare and Rehab Center. Funeral services were held Jan. 23 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison.

LaVonne Delaine Ebdrup was born March 1, 1935 to Milton and Ellen Ebdrup in Gary, SD. She graduated from Chester Area High School in 1953 and Presentation School of Nursing, McKennan Unit in 1956 as an R.N.

LaVonne married Keith Vernon Swab in Glendale, CA on Aug. 3, 1959. Her family returned to South Dakota in 1963.

LaVonne married Donald Schlump at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Nov. 10, 1973.

LaVonne is survived by her children, Brian (Roxy) of Sioux Falls, Valerie (Ron) Dahlquist of Lebanon, and Lori of Yankton; four grandsons, one brother, Floyd (Gloria) Ebdrup of Wentworth. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith, and husband Don.

Kinzley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

