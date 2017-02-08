Gettysburg grocer/author shares story Sunday at library

Gettysburg grocer John Langer has added author to his list of accomplishments.

The book “Yes, God Does Speak: Remarkable Stories of God’s Power,” which sold out during its first week following release online at Amazon, profiles true stories of situations Langer has faced during his relationship with God.

Langer’s passion is sharing God with others, and throughout his life has spoken with groups both large and small to help draw others into a deeper relationship with God. He has met people from across the globe through mission trips, and those trips have been led by the voice of God to do some things even Langer describes as “crazy.”

He has a natural knack for storytelling, and his infections enthusiasm shares his belief that God is alive and well and does speak. The stories that come from an extension of his daily devotional journal are a valuable tool in his ministry to others. They are uplifting and relatable.

Langer will be at the Potter County Library in Gettysburg on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. to both talk about and sign copies of his book. Refreshments will be served, and books will be available for purchase.

