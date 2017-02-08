Treat your Valentine to concert series performance Monday at Legion Building

The first 50 women through the door will get a free carnation, and concert goers will enjoy sweet treats during intermission as part of the third performance in this season’s High Plains Concert Series. Acte II will perform on Monday, Feb. 13 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Legion Community Building.

The program showcases the vocals of the duo Acte II. The women are sopranos Ashley Renee Watkins and Olanna Goudeau, who met while attending college at Dillard University and were inspired to join forces to raise money in benefit concerts so they could travel to Europe to pursue solo careers in opera. They realized after their debut concert in Harlem, NY that there was something special about their work together, and shifted from solo careers to strengthening their presence as a duo.

They were launched into the national spotlight after a performance on NBC’s summer show “America’s Got Talent.” The duo received a standing ovation by the celebrity judges who then selected them as one of the 10 acts to perform live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

They say that the African American presence in their style of music is not widely known but the women proudly embrace their heritage and their relationship with opera. Although they have operatic training, their songs are not in that style. Some of the tunes on their playlist include Broadway musical numbers “Tonight,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Anything You Can Do,” and “For Good,” Disney classics “Part of Your World” and “Let It Go,” and jazz favorites like “Stormy Weather.” Other songs include a variety from Peggy Lee to George Gershwin.

They perform all across the U.S. and have become known for pushing the boundaries of classical music with exciting and “connected” concerts. Acte II’s programs, which have been described as “something close to perfection,” cover the gamut of vocal music with genres ranging from art songs, musical theater, jazz, spirituals, gospel, popular music, and opera. Their multi-genre or versatile repertoire continues to push them towards their goal of becoming the world’s leading classical singing ensemble and providers of entertainment, music education and inspiration.

The program is brought to Gettysburg through the High Plains Concert Series. Concert series memberships will be sold at the door. Bring your Valentine out for an evening of top notch entertainment on Monday, Feb. 13!

