PC Sportsman’s Club ice fishing tourney Saturday

With weather predictions calling for temps nearing 40 on Saturday, anglers should have a good day for Saturday’s ice fishing tournament.

The event is sponsored by the Potter County Sportsman’s Club with check in on Saturday morning at Forest City Outdoors near East Whitlock State Recreation area. Two-person teams can still register for the tournament.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11. Teams will fish through the ice for the largest total weight of up to six walleyes, in addition to one fish of any species to be weighed for the “big fish, any species” contest.

There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament, and by Monday there were already 27 teams registered, which organizers say is great for a first event.

The contestants will sign-in the morning of Feb. 11 at Forest City Outdoors, which is located on the way to East Whitlock State Recreation Area. Fishing for the tourney can be done on any body of water, from area ponds and lakes to the big Lake Oahe and Whitlock Bay. Spearing fish is also permitted on the river, and all fishing is subject to South Dakota state fishing regulations.

The sign-in at Forest City Outdoors starts at 6:30 a.m. and the catch must be weighed in by 6:30 p.m. at the same place. The public is welcome to attend the weigh-ins, but a plate fee will be charged for non-anglers at the evening meal.

Eligible parties must have a valid SD fishing license and be at least 18 years of age unless accompanied by a parent or guardian to compete.

For more information contact Tyler Fischer at tyler_fischer@hotmail.com or call 769-4148.

-Molly McRoberts

