Gettysburg High School seniors got a first hand look at county government on Tuesday, Feb. 7 as part of the annual student government day. The event is organized through the cooperation of the American Legion Post 135 and GHS instructor Mr. Keith Scott to give students the opportunity to learn more about local government. The students spend the morning with elected and appointed officials before joining for lunch provided by the American Legion Auxiliary. Pictured are the students who spent the day with the Potter County Commissioners. Standing are (l to r) Sydney Senyak (Mike and Jean), Mercades Genzler (James and Kristie), Brady Swier (Scott and Kristi), Drake Davis (Val McGinnis and Tim Davis), McKenna Dillabaugh (Burt). Seated are commissioners Ken Iverson, Delvin Worth, Bruce Williams, Jesse Zweber, and Bill Frost.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike