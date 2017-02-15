Battler basketball stats

The Potter County Battlers and Lady Battlers have added some more notches to the win column in fun basketball action. Following are the stats from recent games.

Boys Basketball Stats

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Potter County 71,

Mobridge-Pollock 66 (2OT)

Nonconference at Mobridge

POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 1 4-6 6, Jeremy Fegueroa 1 0-0 3, Tanner Storer 6 2-2 18, Ivan Canchola 1 1-2 3, Ben Krueger 9 2-4 26, Dawson Simon 3 8-10 15. Totals 21-60 17-24 71.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK: Dante Fischer 9 4-7 22, Jaidon Sjomeling 6 5-5 18, Caleb Dockter 7 4-6 18, Braxton Albers 2 0-0 4, Jalen Hitland 1 2-2 4. Totals 25-54 15-20 66.

PC 21 32 46 53 57 71

M-P 11 28 39 53 57 66

3-point field goals — PC 12-32 (Fegueroa 1, Storer 4, Krueger 6, Simon 1); M-P 1-12 (Sjomeling 1). Total fouls — PC 20; 22. Fouled out — Krueger, Storer, Fischer. Rebounds — PC 28 (Canchola 9); M-P 31 (Fischer 11). Turnovers — PC 20; M-P 22. Assists — PC 17 (Krueger 5); M-P 10 (Fischer 5).

Thursday, Feb. 9

Potter County 61,

Faulkton 47

Lake Region Conference at Gettysburg

FAULKTON: Jack Aesoph 2 0-0 4, Logan Machtemes 1 0-2 2, Tyler Ogle 8 0-0 18, Tyler Cunningham 2 1-2 7, Nathan Vetch 2 2-3 6, Derek Heitmann 2 2-4 8, Jaden Melius 1 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 5-11 47.

POTTER COUNTY: Caleb Hagamen 2 0-0 6, Tanner Storer 7 4-6 21, Jeremy Fegueroa 1 0-0 2, Ben Krueger 2 0-0 5, Cole Nafziger 1 0-0 3, Mason Stanley 0 3-8 3, Kolten Kirby 2 0-0 6, Shad Sharp 1 0-0 2, Ivan Canchola 2 0-0 4, Dawson Simon 4 1-3 9. Totals 22-57 8-17.

Faulkton 8 21 33 47

Potter County 13 42 53 61

3-point field goals — F 6-18 (Ogle 2, Cunningham 2, Heitmann 2); PC 9-23 (Hagaman 2, Storer 3, Krueger 1, Nafziger 1, Kirby 2). Total fouls — F 15; PC 11. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — F 43 (Machtemes 10); PC 35 (Simon 8). Turnovers — F 24; PC 16. Assists — F 8 (Ogle 6); PC 13 (Storer 4). Steals — F 6 (Cunningham 2); PC 15 (Storer 6).

Doubleheader

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball Sts

Potter County 70

Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Non-conference at Tulare

POTTER COUNTY: Tanner Storer 7 3-4 21, Ivan Canchola 1 0-0 2, Ben Krueger 5 0-0 12, Dawson Simon 0 1-2 1, Brady Swier 0 1-2 1, Cole Nafziger 4 0-0 8, Jeremy Fegueroa 2 0-0 5, Mason Stanley 1 0-0 2, Kolten Kirby 6 0-0 15, Caleb Hageman 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 5-8 70.

HITCHCOCK-TULARE: Grant Hamilton 3 0-3 6, Zach Binger 7 0-0 17, Craig Mallon 4 0-0 11, Caileb Wanner 2 1-1 5, Ty Hofer 2 1-3 5, Coby Stoner 0 1-2 1, Brandon Wiebe 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-9 47.

Potter County 25 49 62 70

Hitchcock-Tulare 9 25 38 47

3-point field goals — Storer 4, Krueger 2, Fegueroa, Kirby 3, Hageman, Binger 3, Mallon 3. Total fouls — Potter County 13; Hitchcock-Tulare 12. Fouled out — Hamilton. Rebounds — Potter County 11; Hitchcock-Tulare 22. Turnovers — Potter County 4; Hitchcock-Tulare 25.

Girls Basketball Stats

Potter County 51

Hitchcock-Tulare 40

Non-conference at Tulare

Potter County: Sierra Wieseler 0 1-6 1, Kendra Dressel 0 1-2 1, Samantha Stethem 2 0-1 4, Kori Hansen 9 1-1 20, Karen Smith 7 4-8 21, McKenna Dillabaugh 0 0-2 0, Jenna Robbennolt 1 2-2 4, Totals 19 9-22 51.

Hitchcock-Tulare: Ally Binger 2 0-0 5, Baylee Enander 2 2-5 6, Shanae Peterson 4 0-0 8, Erin Barrie 2 3-4 8, Dawsyn Otto 4 0-2 8, Dannyn Peterson 0 3-4 3, Ashley Masat 1 0-0 2, Totals 15 8-15 40.

Potter County 9 23 36 51

Hitchcock-Tulare 13 23 34 40

3-point field goals — HT 2, Binger 1, Barrie 1; PC 4, Smith 3, Hansen 1. Total fouls — HT 18; PC 13. Fouled out —. Rebounds — HT 25, Peterson 8; PC 31, Stethem 7. Turnovers — HT 26; PC 20.