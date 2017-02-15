Wrestlers finish last regular season tourney, head to regions

106 pounds Brayden Schlachter: fall to Kellyn March (BER); bye; 4-8 decision to Levi Stover (SC).

126 pounds Chance Stuwe: bye; 12-2 major decision over Aaron Elijah (SV); 2-3 decision to Luke Henninger (SC); win by pin in 2:09 over Skyler Swatek (EPJ); 2-7 decision to Trevor Pray (GRO) to place fourth.

138 pounds Lucas Smith: win by technical fall in 2:40 over Paul Winker (HOW); win by technical fall in 4:00 over Reid Wieczorek (SC); win by technical fall in 3:45 over Jaden Dominiesse (CANT); win by technical fall in 4:19 over Grant Plucker (PAR) to become champion.

170 pounds Alex Martinez: bye; win by pin in 0:30 over Grady O’Neill (GRO); fall to Aidyn Feldhaus (HOW); win by pin in 1:42 over Jayden Face (SC); win by pin in 1:33 over Clayton Smith (MF) to place third,

182 pounds Caleb Long: bye; fall to Jack Whaley (SC); bye; fall to Alex Norby (EPJ).

195 pounds Preston Worth: bye; forfeit from Canton; fall to Cadan Koerlin (SV); win by pin in 0:49 over Hunter Ewing (EPJ); win by pin in 1:26 over Ethan Reed (BER) to place third.

Team points and abbreviations: 1- Canton 197 (CANT); 2- Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 157.5 (BER); 3- Howard 122 (HOW); 4- Parker 94 (PAR); 5- Elk Point/Jefferson 88.5 (EPJ); 6- Marion-Freeman 83 (MF); 7- Potter County 74 (PC); 8- Stanley County 71 (SC); 9- Groton 60 (GRO); 10- Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 47 (MVPC); 11- Faulkton 45 (FAU); 12- Sioux Valley 42 (SV); 13- Deuel 17.5 (DEU); 14- Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0 (AC/DC).

