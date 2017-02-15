A memorial service for Roy Joseph Van Well, 61, of Hoven will be held in the spring. Roy died Feb. 4, 2017 at his home.

Roy Joseph Van Well, son of Jake and Frances (Dreis) was born July 3, 1955 at Hoven. He married Linda Stuwe on Sept. 5, 1975.

Roy is survived by his children, Nicole (Chris) Stevens of Woodbury, MN, Jill Geditz of Ipswich and Dustin Van Well of Hoven; three sisters, Joan (Fred) DeRouchey of Mitchell, Mary Ann (Bob) Coulter of Lincoln, NE and Jean (Lyle) Hauger of Irene, SD; and seven grandchildren.

He was fpreceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Jane Tafoya.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.

