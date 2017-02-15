Derald Hughes

Derald Ray Hughes of Watertown, SD, died on Jan. 31, 2017, at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital in Ridgecrest, CA.

Derald was born on the family farm near Gettysburg, SD, on April 10, 1936. He attended Gettysburg High School and South Dakota State University, graduating with a degree in pharmacy in 1958. After graduating, Derald worked as an intern at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Minneapolis. He married Barbara Baxter on June 28, 1959, and went to work at Stout Drug in Aberdeen.

To fulfill his US draft obligation he chose six month training and was assigned to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After completing that duty he worked at Memorial Hospital in Watertown. Derald also worked at Haggar Drug before opening his own clinic pharmacy on 4th Street N.E. in Watertown in November 1967.

As part of the 4th Street Pharmacy he served Jenkins and Clear Lake Nursing homes with a daily unit dosage system. To fulfill the drug store duties he surrounded himself with loyal and hardworking employees. After selling the store in 1988, Derald enjoyed relief pharmacy in DeSmet, Madison, Parkston, and Faith.

Derald was a member and served as an elder of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He enjoyed the time he spent as a member of the Cosmopolitan Club of Watertown, and he especially enjoyed the companionship of hunting and fishing with family and friends, and the time that he spent at the cabin on Lake Kampeska.

Derald is survived by his wife Barbara of Watertown, SD; three daughters, Mrs. Diane (Alan) Stoick of Kent, WA; Mrs. Nadine (Trent) Steichen of Ridgecrest, CA, and Mrs. Janet (Troy) Johnson of Lakeville, MN; seven grandchildren, Mrs. Laura Woodruff of Olympia, WA; Mrs. Marisa Furney of Seattle, WA; Logan Stoick of Pullman, WA; Shannon Steichen of San Diego, CA; Joelle Steichen of Santa Cruz, CA; Gunnar Johnson of Fargo, ND; and Tanner Johnson of Lakeville, MN; one brother, Dr. Duane Hughes of Sioux Falls, SD; and two sisters, LaVere Huber of Aberdeen, SD, and Karen Mullins of Madison, WI. He is preceded in death by one infant brother, Milton Veryl; his father, Ray Milton Hughes; and his mother, Alpha Elida Stockstad.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Watertown on Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 AM.

Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com

