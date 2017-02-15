Legislative cracker barrel Saturday

A legislative cracker barrel is set for Saturday morning at the Gettysburg School.

Superintendent Chip Sundberg has arranged for local District 23 legislators to be at the school band room on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Senator Justin Cronin and Representative John Lake will meet with the public to discuss the issues and answer questions. The meeting is open to the public.

There is also a junior high boys basketball tournament scheduled at the gym that morning.

