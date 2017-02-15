|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
FFA hosts free Businessman’s Breakfast next Wednesday at GHS
To show their appreciation for the support shown the local FFA program, the Gettysburg chapter will host the annual Businessman’s Breakfast next week.
Breakfast will be served on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 a.m. at the commons area of the high school.
The annual event is free and open to the public.