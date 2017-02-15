Still time to circulate petitions

Positions are up for election on the Gettysburg school board and the Lebanon town board.

Nominating petitions must be filed by Friday, Feb. 24.

The school board elections are held at large in the Gettysburg School District. Contact Barb Everson at the school business office if interested.

For information on the Lebanon town board positions, contact finance officer Rachelle Griese or call 765-4591.

