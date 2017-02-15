Battler teams head into tournament time

The Mighty Potter County Battler sports teams are heading into tournament season.

The Lady Battlers will play in the District 3B tournament next week, with the games on Feb. 20 and 21, and the championship on Feb. 23. The Region 2B championship is set for March 2, with State in Huron March 9-11.

Battler wrestlers are on their way to the Region 1B tournament in Volga this weekend as they start their trek to the state meet. That will be held in Sioux Falls Feb. 24-25.

The Battler basketball team will head into District 3B play on Feb. 27-28, with the championship set for March 3. The region title will be played on March 7, and the State B is in Aberdeen March 16-18.

Watch the News for stories and pictures of your favorite Battler sports teams.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike