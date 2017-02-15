Water leak…

The Sunday morning sun caught the spray and icicles that formed from a leak in the city watertower. The leak occurred near the plug on the tower, and the cause is being investigated. It started late Friday afternoon, and the water was allowed to drain through resident use over the weekend before the community was put on pressure service. The tower was drained in the fall while it was being painted, so in the same manner as that, there is no interruption in service to the community. Warm temperatures this week are adding to the melt, so use caution where there is water and ice in the streets.

