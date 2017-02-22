Notice to creditors – Merrill estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number PRO-17-03

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF ALLEN E. MERRILL,)

also known as ALLEN MERRILL,)

Deceased..………..…………………. )

Notice is given that on February 15, 2017, Phyllis M. Merrill, whose address is 102 S. Main Street, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Allen E. Merrill, also known as Allen Merrill, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Phyllis M. Merrill

Phyllis M. Merrill

Personal Representative

102 S. Main Street

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765-2216

Houck Law Office

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Kathie Westphal

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $47.25

-022317-030917