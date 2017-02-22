|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Notice to creditors – Merrill estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
File Number PRO-17-03
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss
COUNTY OF POTTER )
ESTATE OF ALLEN E. MERRILL,)
also known as ALLEN MERRILL,)
Deceased..………..…………………. )
Notice is given that on February 15, 2017, Phyllis M. Merrill, whose address is 102 S. Main Street, Gettysburg, SD 57442, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Allen E. Merrill, also known as Allen Merrill, Deceased.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Phyllis M. Merrill
Phyllis M. Merrill
Personal Representative
102 S. Main Street
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765-2216
Houck Law Office
P.O. Box 203
Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203
(605) 765 2858
Kathie Westphal
Clerk of Courts
201 S. Exene St.
Gettysburg, SD 57442
(605) 765 9472
Published three times at the total approximate cost of $47.25
-022317-030917