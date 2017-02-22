We Need Your Help!

Oahe Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Outstanding Capital Credit Checks

Please notify Oahe Electric Cooperative, Inc. in Blunt, SD at 1-800-640-6243 if you have a current address for any of the patrons listed below. We are aware that some may be deceased but need names and addresses of personal representatives to whom we could send the checks. Some patrons are current consumers. If you are holding a capital credit check, please cash it. If you have misplaced your check, please contact the office and we will reissue it for you. Thank you!

Outstanding Capital Credit Checks issued in January 2014 to be forfeited if not claimed:

The following individuals and/or businesses are hereby notified that the following capital credit checks shall be forfeited if not claimed within 6 months of this publication and proper evidence of ownership is submitted to Oahe Electric pursuant to SDCL 47-16-54 through SDCL 47-15-57

Weber, Larrie and Mary

Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.58

-022317

