NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NO. 8258-3 to Appropriate Water

Notice is given that Matt Wittler, 805 S Main St., Onida SD 57564 has filed an application for a water permit to appropriate 0.10 cubic feet of water per second from the Missouri River located in the SE 1/4 NE 1/4 Section 29 for irrigation of 10 acres located in the NE 1/4 NE 1/4 Section 29; all in T117N-R79W.

Pursuant to SDCL 46-2A-2, the Chief Engineer recommends APPROVAL of Application No. 8258-3 with qualifications because 1) unappropriated water is available, 2) existing rights will not be unlawfully impaired, 3) it is a beneficial use of water, and 4) it is in the public interest. The Chief Engineer’s recommendation with qualifications, the application, and staff report are available at http://denr.sd.gov/public or contact Eric Gronlund for this information, or other information, at the Water Rights Program address provided below.

Any person interested in opposing or supporting this application or recommendation must file a written petition with BOTH the applicant and Chief Engineer. The applicant must file a petition if contesting the Chief Engineer’s recommendation. The Chief Engineer’s address is “Water Rights Program, Foss Building, 523 E Capitol, Pierre SD 57501 (605 773-3352)” and the applicant’s mailing address is given above. A petition filed by either an interested person or the applicant must be filed by March 6, 2017.

The petition may be informal, but must include a statement describing the petitioner’s interest in the application, the petitioner’s reasons for opposing or supporting the application, and the signature and mailing address of the petitioner or the petitioner’s legal counsel, if legal counsel is obtained.

If the applicant does not contest the recommendation of the Chief Engineer and no petition to oppose the application is received, the Chief Engineer shall act on the application pursuant to the recommendation with no hearing held before the Water Management Board. If a petition opposing the application or contesting the recommendation is filed, then a hearing will be scheduled and the Water Management Board will consider this application. Notice of the hearing will be given to the applicant and any person filing a petition.

Steven M. Pirner, Secretary,

Department of Environment

and Natural Resources

