Unapproved minutes

Lebanon Town

Board meeting

February 6, 2017

Monthly town board meeting was called to order by President James McRoberts at 7:00pm. Present were board members Kilian, Lembke, McRoberts and Simon. Absent Trudo. Also present were Jim Lembke, Dustin Lower, Lola Russell, Royce Simon, Cheryl Sauntner, Hazel McRoberts, Jerry Krambeck, Sam McCloud, Janice Oaks, Steve Smith, Ron Dahlquist, Kent Wolforth, Pat Simon, Bob Dahlquist and Tyler Kraft.

Jerry Krambeck from the SD Public Assurance Alliance presented his quote for the insurance premium. He went over the complete policy and answered any questions that the board had. For better coverage and less deductible the final yearly payment shows a substantial saving for the town. After discussion was held by a motion of Pat Kilian/2nd by Ron Simon it was decided to change insurance companies. Finance officer will sign the forms needed and mail back to Jerry so the new policy can be in effect on the 1st of March 2017. Motion passed.

Reading of the minutes from the January 9, 2017 meeting were gone over. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke, minutes were approved as read. Motion passed.

Reading of the bills payable for the end of January and current bills payable for the month of February were gone over. By a motion of Simon/2nd by Lembke, bills were approved as follows.

Bills Payable Liquor Account: Wages (January) 3020.38, Lebanon Bar-Petty Cash 39.39, Pepsi 128.05, Krueger’s Food Fair 276.94, Coca Cola 100.32, Langer’s 40.09, Johnson Bros. 746.42, Jerome Beverages Inc. 229.15, Northwest Beverage Inc. 1381.00, Watertown Wholesale 42.73, Hettinger-Mobridge Candy & Tobacco 747.16, Republic National Distributors Co. 492.93,

Prairie Stop 109.20, Dakota Tom’s 229.14, Servall Uniform & Linen 24.37, MDU 182.78, Venture Communications 190.84, Mid Dakota Water 44.25, SD Dept. of Revenue & Regulations 347.32, Reuer Sanitation (Dec/Jan) 130.57, Zuber Refrigeration & Heating 199.75.

Bills Payable General Account: Winter Maintenance 249.35, Finance Officer Wages (January) 319.40, Rachelle Griese-Postage for Certified Letters 45.24, EMC Ins 1143.70, Dakota Pump Inc. 1596.43, Potter Co. News 57.60, Potter Co. Auditor (NECOG Dues) 57.60, Venture Communications 41.50, MDU 909.47, MDU – Sewer Lift 152.98.

Bar Business: They had a great turn out for the Dart Tourney they held. Monthly Round Up will be on Friday – February 24th at 7:30pm and Inventory will be at 10am on March 1st.

Old Business: Finance Officer reported on the progress with the sewer loan and what the town needed reported from the VFD. Ron Dahlquist –Fire Chief for Lebanon VFD stated that if anyone on the board or residents of the town had any more questions they could personally contact him or attend the fire meeting on Tuesday March 7, 2017 at 7pm.

New Business: Cheryl Saunter discussed what has been happening in her dept. and that they are checking into a new shelter location for Lebanon. Currently they use the basement in the Lutheran church but it’s not a very good place to have a shelter anymore. She presented some forms for the board to sign in case there would emergency funding available after the winter we have had.

Lola Russell talked to the board about the water rate increase at the Legion. Since the town splits the water bill with the legion and charges a difference for the remaining sewer fee it was decided by the board to trade the difference for the water bill and the sewer bill calling them even for now. By a motion of Kilian/2nd by Lembke it has been decided that until another increase in the monthly water fee for now they will cancel each other. Motion passed.

With there being no further business to discuss, by a motion of Lembke/2nd by Simon meeting was adjourned at 9:15pm. Next monthly meeting will be held on Monday March 6th at 7pm.

ATTEST:

Rachelle Griese

Finance Officer-Town of Lebanon

