February 13, 2017

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz and Daryn Zeigler and Matt Cronin via telephone. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith and Barb Everson.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Board Vice-President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 5:00 PM.

National Counseling week was Feb. 6-10th and treats and thank you cards from Kim Goebel were presented to the Board.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the following addition: add Administrative Contracts. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the January 11, 2107 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports; approve the 2-9-17 claims and approve the obsolete items. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The list of obsolete items is in the business office. Cronin acknowledges conflict of interest with the John Deere Financial claim and his aye vote does not include that claim. Schatz acknowledges conflict of interest with the Schatz Electric claim and his aye vote does not include that claim.

February 9, 2017 Claims presented for payment

GENERAL FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP 375.00 FB helmet; ALL-AROUND GRAPHIX 56.00 AD/athletic awards; AMERICAN NEWS 242.82 HS Lib/subscr renewal; B&R TRUCK REPAIR, LLC 88.81 Check issue with minibus #1; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 40.00 Repair bari sax; BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. 200.00 Library/Automated system Snapshots renew;

BSN SPORTS/SPORT SUPPLY GROUP, 525.88 VB/WR/AD supplies; CAHILL BAUER & ASSOCIATES, LLC 9,000.00 FY16 audit svcs; CENTRAL DISTRIBUTION 1,262.05 Cust supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 316.65 Water; COLE PAPERS, INC. 1,927.80 Copy Paper; COMMTECH 210.00 Svc work on sound system; CWD 164.25 Milk for elem snack;

DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 50.05 Cust supplies; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 382.43 AD/Tech/elem/JH/HS/Cust/Fiscal/Library supplies; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 444.59 Printer/copier supplies/copies; EVERSON, BARBARA 52.08 Fiscal mileage; G & R CONTROLS 3,066.60 Rprs to vent system/adjust kitchen vent unit; G’BURG SCH LUNCH FUND 502.93 Jan. 2nds pd by Board;

G’BURG SCHOOL/DISTRICT REFUND 6,240.13, Garnos Ranches 500.00 Wrestling Lodging, DCI 43.25 Background check D. Otten, Kyle Kurth 90.00 BB Official, Ross Effling 90.00 BB Official, Corey Edson 140.40 BB Official/mileage, Aberdeen Central 50.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, Winner High School 100.00 Wrestling Entry Fee,

Rob Lewis 191.40 Wrestling Official/mileage, Kris Dozark 170.40 Wrestling Official/mileage, Brad Edenburn 90.00 GBB Official, Steven Scares Hawk 90.00 GBB Official, Dan Swenson 140.40 GBB Official/mileage, ASCD 59.00 Subscription/WSmith, Region VI Music 261.00 Small Group entry fees, Darin Vetch 90.00 GBB Official, Mark Uhlich 90.00 GBB Official,

Bo Beck 147.96 GBB Official/mileage, Louis Young 90.00 BBB Official, Jeremy Mikkelsen 140.40 BBB Official/mileage, Corey Edson 90.00 BBB Official, SDCA 210.00 Guidance Conf Regis Fee, Selby School 109.86 Region One-Act Play Fees, Chad Schaunaman 309.00 Wrestling Official/mileage, Steve Rounds 275.40 Wrestling Official/mileage, Dean Moncur 403.50 Wrestling Official/mileage,

Tony Hoisington 275.40 Wrestling Official/mileage, Scott Gangle 283.80 Wrestling Official/mileage, Mark Ulrich 90.00 GBB Official, Glenn Beutler 90.00 GBB Official, Bo Beck 147.96 GBB Official/mileage, Post Office 282.00 Postage, SDCTM 120.00 Math/Science conference, Lyman Wrestling Club 150.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, Kim Zimmerman 90.00 GBB Official,

Kerry Wenbourne 90.00 GBB Official, Daren Lorenz 174.00 GBB Official/mileage, GMMS 50.00 Acalympics Registration, NSU Science Fair 150.00 Science Fair Registration, McCook Central School 100.00 Wrestling Entry Fee, Plankington High School 100.00 Wrestling Entry Eee, Stanley Co HS 75.00 Wrestling Entry Fee;

GAS’N GOODIES 1,895.05 AD ice/vehicle gas; GETTYSBURG BAKERY 90.00 Rolls for Battler WR Tourn coaches room; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 300.00 Monthly networking fee/Feb; HAMPTON INN 544.32 WR lodging; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 240.00 Jan. svcs; HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 36.00 Library/subscr renewal;

HOWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT 100.00 WR entry fee; J&J REPAIR & BODY WORKS 345.10 Install new alternator in bus; J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 353.15 Vocal music; JAGER, MIKE 52.88 Service minivan; JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 14.10 Cust parts; JOSTENS, INC. 390.15 Grad caps, tassels; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 159.68 FACS groceries/HS science/Cust supplies;

LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 10,521.25 Snow removal/Nov-Jan; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 1,218.67 Cust supplies; MIDWAY PARTS INC 249.01 School vehicle fuel additives; MIKKELSEN, AMBER 143.87 Travel/Region I FCCLA; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 7,141.07 Electricity/Natural gas; OAHE GLASS 2,223.31 Replace south gym door; PETTY CASH 31.73 Postage;

POTTER COUNTY NEWS 281.98 Subcr/advertising/printing; RESURRECTION COMPUTER 1,500.00 Tech svcs; SAFEGUARD BUSINESS SYSTEMS 64.44 T&A supplies; SCHATZ ELECTRIC INC 1,810.29 Replace lights/ballasts/repair breaker; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 538.46 Ag/cust supplies; SD UNITED SCHOOL ASSOCIATION 450.00 2016-17 membership dues;

SDVBCA 230.00 VB membership dues/regis fees/J Cronin/K Cronin; SERVALL UNIFORM/LINEN COMPANY 131.58 Jan svcs; TAYLOR MUSIC 27.00 Band rpr; TRACKWRESTLING 237.53 Wrestling tournament fees; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 216.56 AD/Cust/One-Act play supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 527.06 Communications; VILAS PHARMACY 9.87 TATU prizes.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

BSN SPORTS/SPORT SUPPLY GROUP, 530.73 Dumbbells & rack; CORY BEETSCH CONSTRUCTION 714.29 Install garage door on shed; ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES 236.80 FACS textbook/library books; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 321.14 Copier/printer leases; FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE 2,000.00 Bus lease 1 month; PNC EQUIPMENT FINANCE, LLC 5,118.64 Scoreboard lease #7/20.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 1,242.50 PT/OT svcs; COLE PAPERS, INC. 340.20 Copier paper; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 52.18 SPED supplies; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 6.07 Communications.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

CBM FOOD SERVICE 14,069.96 Jan. services; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 Jan. svcs; PARENT 3.25 Refund lunch acct balance; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 3.37 Communications.

DRIVERS ED/AFTERSCHOOL

VILAS PHARMACY 43.36 After-School Program snacks.

PAYROLL

GENERAL FUND 132,562.44 Salaries/Ins/Retirement; SPED FUND 26,742.82 Salaries/Ins/Retirement; FOOD SERVICE FUND 419.86 Salaries/Ins/Retirement.

Building/construction issues were discussed.

Tyler Fischer wasn’t able to be at the meeting but sent a Parent Release form and an Agreement form for the board from the PC Sportsmans’ Club for the Clay Target League. Motion by Goebel, second by Schatz to approve the Clay Target League pending legal review of the forms. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. Sundberg discussed the bus situation and options. The transportation committee will meet again and bring a recommendation to the next meeting.

Motion by Geditz, second by Zeigler to approve the Driver’s Ed contract with Keith Scott for $20 per hour, along with the Driver’s Ed rates of $200 in district and $250 out of district. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to approve the FYE 2016 Audit performed by Cahill, Bauer and Associates. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to approve the 5 year rental contract with the Oahe Youth Center for $2000 per year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Kellogg to approve the resignation, with regrets, of Mary Quiett, Librarian at the end of the school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried. The Board thanks Mrs. Quiett for her many years of service.

The Gettysburg Teacher’s Association negotiations team of Julie Williams, Katie Larson, Caylee Sorum, and Sally Simon, recorder, were recognized.

Mr. Sundberg discussed next year’s calendar. He also discussed the current year’s snow days and options were discussed. Mr. Sundberg discussed the current bills in the legislation. He had 2 quotes for outdoor signs and will take them to the Rotary meeting to get their input. Our legislatures will be holding a cracker barrel on Friday here at the school with the Senior class and there will also be one on Saturday, Feb 18th in the band room for the public. The GHS Pep Band will be the band of the day at the State B girls basketball tournament.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported on FCCLA and FFA weeks. She discussed state testing prep and P/T conferences in March. She is working on the ACT test prep that she is doing through SDMyLife.

Motion by Schatz, second by Goebel to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 6:29 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board Vice-President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:43 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to offer contracts for the 2017-18 school year to Chip Sundberg, Superintendent, Wendy Smith, Principal, and Barb Everson, Business Manager, with salaries/benefits to be negotiated at a later date. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The next meeting will be March 13, 2017 at 5:30 PM.

Motion by Geditz, second by Goebel to adjourn the meeting at 7:46 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt,

Board Vice-President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

