|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Chamber awards set for March 4, evening starts with chili/soup meal
Keep Hope Local is organizing a chili and soup cook-off, and the Chamber of Commerce will top it off with an awards ceremony and been bag tournament, all scheduled for Saturday, March 4.
The traveling trophy for the cook-off competition is up for grabs, and voting will begin that evening at 5 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted for samples of the food. Anyone wishing to register a crock pot of chili or soup is asked to contact Stacey Larson at 769-1492 or Bobby Jenner at 769-0499.
Following that, the Chamber will present awards for Business, Organization, and Citizen of the Year at 7:30 p.m. That will be followed by a bean bag tournament. Two-person teams can signed up for the tournament by contacting Aimee Hagny at 769-0185 or Bobby Jenner at 769-0499. Contestants must be 21 to compete in the bean bag tournament. There will also be a calcutta before the tourney starting around 8 p.m., followed by the bean bag toss.
All the events will be held at the Legion Community Building. Mark your calendar and make plans to attend.