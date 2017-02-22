Supper Club sold to local woman

Carolee Lake of Gettysburg is the new owner of the Whitlock Bay Supper Club.

The purchase was made from Chuck Krause and Lisa Lomheim. Krause has owned and operated the business located at South Whitlock Resort for 31 years.

Lake plans to open the supper club for the spring and summer season on April 14.

Lake has 20 years experience in the restaurant/bar businesses, and said she is excited for the transition into ownership.

-Molly McRoberts

