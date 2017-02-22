Community input needed for happy trails in Gettysburg

The local development corporation is asking the community if there is a need for “happy trails” in Gettysburg. More specifically, they wonder if the community would benefit from a walking/bike path.

The Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation is in the exploratory phase of determining if such a project is feasible for the community.

The GWBDC and members of the City Council recently met with representatives from the Northeast Council of Governments and the SD Game Fish and Parks grants coordinator to discuss if Gettysburg would be eligible for matching funding assistance to create a community trail. There is a possibility for grants to help facilitate the project, but long range planning is needed before Gettysburg can be considered.

Location, maintenance, and funding are a few of the topics that need to be defined before the project can be pursued.

To help determine if this can work for Gettysburg a survey insert will be in next week’s edition of the Potter County News for residents in the county. The GWBDC asks that readers complete the survey to help determine if they agree such a project would be a nice addition to town and should be pursued. For those who prefer on-line surveys, that option will also be available.

Please look for the green survey sheet in the March 2 edition of the News. Surveys will need to be returned by Friday, March 10.

If you have questions or input, please email or call Kara Williams, GWBDC Coordinator at gwbdc@venturecomm.net or 765-2731.

