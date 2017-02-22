$10,000 grant awarded to Hoven Area Community Foundation

The Hoven Area Community Foundation has been awarded a $10,000 Community Innovation Grant.

The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) selected the Hoven Area Community Foundation as one of 15 recipients in its recent round of Community Innovation Grants which provide funding aimed at uncovering breakthroughs in community needs across the state. The $10,000 grant will allow the Hoven Area Community Foundation to continue to move their initiative teams forward. These teams are focusing on healthcare, daycare, youth, housing and business.

“The additional funding provided by the Community Innovation Grant will allow research into ways that can grow businesses, community and people in our rural setting”, said Hoven community foundation member Jeremy Stoecker, who is the owner and agronomist with Leading Edge Agronomy. “With the help of this grant, our community will be able to continue its efforts to use creative and effective ways to engage its citizens of all ages in becoming more involved in the future of our community.”

Kevin Hageman, who serves as Division Manager of the Associated Milk Producers Inc. cheese factory, is the chairperson for the Hoven community foundation committee. “This grant will help our community grow through improved opportunities and community development that will result in a more prosperous community in the future,” he said.

Over the past year, Hoven received hands-on guidance, coaching and support to help the community make strategic decisions, wise investments and forward-thinking progress. They identified a critical component for success that includes leadership development through the coaching of citizens.

Hoven school students played a crucial role in this process by receiving feedback for the project through an online survey they helped distribute to their parents. The community was able to provide their thoughts on immediate needs through the survey.

“Addressing community needs is a key component of Community Innovation Grants,” says Ginger Niemann, SDCF program officer. “The SDCF is proud to partner with the Hoven Area Community Foundation as they strive to work on the five initiatives they have identified.”

During 2017, nonprofits across the state will receive a total of $400,000 through the Community Innovation Grant program, which is a partnership between the SDCF and the St. Paul, MN-based Bush Foundation.

