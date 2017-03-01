SCHOOL LAND

LEASE AUCTION

A school land lease auction will be held at the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg, SD on March 27, 2017 at 10:00AM (CT) on the following tracts:

11 118N 73W N2SE

27 117N 74W E2

A list of tracts available for lease may be obtained at the Potter County Auditor’s Office or by contacting the Office of School & Public Lands at (605) 773-3303. You may also visit the SPL website www.sdpubliclands.com.

For more information contact Mike Cornelison, Office of School & Public Lands, 500 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501-5070 or phone (605)773-4172. Disabled individuals needing assistance should contact the Office of School and Public Lands at least 48 hours in advance of the auction to make any necessary arrangements.

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $57.04

-030217-032317

Be the first to like. Like Unlike