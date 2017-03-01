Notice to creditors – Nold estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

File Number

PRO-17-04

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

ESTATE OF MARLA A. NOLD, )

also known as MARLA NOLD, )

Deceased..………..…………………… )

Notice is given that on February 22, 2017, Charles Nold, whose address is 15207 331st Ave., Onaka, SD 57466, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Marla A. Nold, also known as Marla Nold, Deceased.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Charles Nold

Charles Nold

Personal Representative

15207 331st Ave.

Onaka, SD 57466

(605) 447-5834

Houck Law Office

P.O. Box 203

Gettysburg, SD 57442-0203

(605) 765 2858

Kathie Westphal

Clerk of Courts

201 S. Exene St.

Gettysburg, SD 57442

(605) 765 9472

-030217-031617