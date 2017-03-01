|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Notice of public hearing
NOTICE OF HEARING UPON
APPLICATION FOR SALE OF
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Potter in the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 7th day of March 2017 at the hour of 9:00 A.M., at the Commissioners Room at the County Courthouse, will meet in session to consider the following application for a Uniform Alcoholic Beverage License to operate outside a municipality for the 2017 licensing period, which have been presented to the Board of County Commissioners and are on file in the County Auditor’s Office.
Whitlock Bay Supper Club, LLC,
Retail (on sale) Liquor W½ N¼
27-118-78, Potter County, SD
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT: Any person, persons or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing for approval or rejected and present objections to any or all of the above application if any objections there be.
Dated at Gettysburg, South Dakota this 23rd day of February, 2017.
SHAWNA SHAW
AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $13.78
-030217