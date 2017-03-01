|Do you want to read our entire newspaper online for an affordable price? Then you will love our e-Edition! Click Here to Subscribe to our e-Edition Today!
Youth center hosts BB tourney
The Oahe Area Youth Center is hosting a basketball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. The tournament is for boys and girls in grades three to six.
This is the second annual tournament, with the boys competing on Saturday and the girls on Sunday.
Both tournaments start at 9 a.m. at the GHS school gym. There are 24 area teams competing in the event, which is a fundraiser for the youth center.