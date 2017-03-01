Youth center hosts BB tourney

The Oahe Area Youth Center is hosting a basketball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. The tournament is for boys and girls in grades three to six.

This is the second annual tournament, with the boys competing on Saturday and the girls on Sunday.

Both tournaments start at 9 a.m. at the GHS school gym. There are 24 area teams competing in the event, which is a fundraiser for the youth center.

Be the first to like. Like Unlike