Complete local survey for community trail grant

Local subscribers and copies on the newsstands will find a green piece of survey inserted into this week’s edition of the News. This includes a survey asking for some very basic input to help the local development corporation find out if there is a need for a walking/bike path in Gettysburg.

The Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation is in the exploratory phase of determining if such a project is feasible for the community.

Representatives from the Northeast Council of Governments and the SD Game Fish and Parks grants coordinator provided information saying Gettysburg could be eligible for matching funding assistance to create a community trail. There is a possibility for grants to help facilitate the project, but long range planning is needed before Gettysburg can be considered.

Location, maintenance, and funding are a few of the topics that need to be defined before the project can be pursued.

To help determine if this can work for Gettysburg, a survey insert is in this week’s edition of the Potter County News for residents in the county. The GWBDC asks that readers complete the survey to help determine if they agree such a project would be a nice addition to town and should be pursued.

For those who prefer on-line surveys, check the city’s website at www.cityofgettysburgsd.com and click the Survey tab on the top of the screen. There you will find a link to the online form of the survey.

If you live in Potter County, please look for the green survey sheet in the this week’s edition of the News. Surveys need to be returned the PCNews office or the Gettysburg City Finance Office by Friday, March 10.

If you have questions or input, please email or call Kara Williams, GWBDC Coordinator at gwbdc@venturecomm.net or 765-2731.

