Load limits posted on some county roads

The message from the county highway department is to pay attention to the load limit signs.

Potter County roads will be posted beginning Wednesday March 1.

County roads in Potter County will be posted with a six ton per axle load limit on all trucks,

If the load limit signs are up, that means the road is posted.

No over weight permits will be issued by the Potter County Highway Department during that time.

The load limits are posted each spring to help protect the roads.

The cooperation of trucks hauling heavy loads is appreciated. Also watch for areas where signs are posted due to some wash out around culverts.

Anyone having questions about the county’s roads should contact Steve Smith at 769-1011.

