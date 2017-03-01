World Day of Prayer Friday

World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christians of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration.

This year’s service will be held on at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg with a program beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch at 11:30. Notice that the time is different from previous years.

People in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3. This year, the worship celebration is written by WDP Committee of the Philippines who invite the world to worship considering the words “Am I Being Unfair to You?” With these words as backdrop, people are invited to learn about the history and cultural diversity of the Philippines.

It is free and all denominations are welcome.

