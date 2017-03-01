No school board elections

No elections will be necessary this spring for the Gettysburg School Board.

Four school board positions were up for election, and those are elected at large within the district. Incumbents Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg, and Mark Schatz filed petitions for three year terms, and Daryn Zeigler filed a petition to fill one year left on a three term.

As a result, the school board will remain the same and there will be no elections for the board this spring.

Other board members are Kevin Geditz, Brian Robbennolt, and Matt Cronin.

-Molly McRoberts

