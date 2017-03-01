State B Champion Lucas Smith…

Gettysburg High School senior Lucas Smith (Vern and Nancy) wrestled his way to the top of the podium at the State B wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls on Saturday night. The Potter County Battler wrestler finished as champion of the 138 pound weight class after two days of wrestling. Also pictured at left is second place finisher Connor Bertsch from Miller-Highmore/Harrold, and third place on the right is Jaden Shepherd of Mobridge/Pollock.

