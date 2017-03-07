Notice to creditors – Ford estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

IN INTESTACY

IN CIRCUIT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

53PRO17-000002

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:ss.

COUNTY OF POTTER )

Estate of RONALD J. FORD )

Deceased. )

Notice is given that on February 14, 2017, Kelly Ford, whose address is 213 Second Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Ronald J. Ford.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 3rd Day of March, 2017.

/s/ Kelly Ford

213 Second Ave SW

Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

(605) 228-7084.

Kathie Westphal

Potter County Clerk of Courts

PO Box 67

Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442

(605) 765-9472

Craig E. Smith

Neumayr and Smith

P.O. Box 205

Gettysburg, SD 57442

-030917-092317