Notice to creditors – Ford estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
AND NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
IN INTESTACY
IN CIRCUIT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
53PRO17-000002
STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:ss.
COUNTY OF POTTER )
Estate of RONALD J. FORD )
Deceased. )
Notice is given that on February 14, 2017, Kelly Ford, whose address is 213 Second Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Ronald J. Ford.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 3rd Day of March, 2017.
/s/ Kelly Ford
213 Second Ave SW
Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
(605) 228-7084.
Kathie Westphal
Potter County Clerk of Courts
PO Box 67
Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442
(605) 765-9472
Craig E. Smith
Neumayr and Smith
P.O. Box 205
Gettysburg, SD 57442
