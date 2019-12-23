110th Firemen’s Ball Saturday night

While a winter storm put a glitch in the start of the holiday season over Thanksgiving weekend, the Christmas holiday doesn’t look like that will happen. So the local fire department is bringing the band back for one last bash of the year.

The 110th anniversary of the Firemen’s Ball will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 with the music firing up at

9 p.m. The annual event is the major fundraiser for the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department, and this year’s music is provided by the band Jade Monkey.

The firemen will also be holding raffles as part of the evening’s festivities, along with drawings for other prizes.

When a blizzard hit Gettysburg on Saturday, Nov. 30, it put a glitch in the start of the holiday season, cancelling the holiday parade of lights and the ball, along with in-store events at area businesses. While it didn’t work to reschedule the parade, the fire department was able to re-book the band to bring folks out on the last weekend of 2019.

Make plans to dance the night away at the volunteer fire department’s annual fundraiser on Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Legion Building.