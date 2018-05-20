111th City Council called to order May 7

Unapproved Minutes

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on May 7, 2018 at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer, Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Mike Jager, Phillip Nagel, Tyler Fischer, Blake Robbennolt, and Kathleen Schlachter.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded motion carried to approve the minutes from April 2, 2018.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Ambulance, $348.89; Council, 5,279.17; Finance Office, 3,417.15; Parks, 255.85; Police, 6,541.66; Rubble Site, 304.93; Sewer, 3,444.38; Snow Removal, 2,673.80; Streets, 5,042.62; Swimming Pool, 347.43; Water, 3,501.78.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $31,157.66

Net Payroll $22,258.77

AFLAC, Supplemental Insurance, 470.96; Agtegra, Street Supplies, 2,724.92; American Red Cross, Pool Supplies, 200.00; Axon Enterprise, Police Supplies, 2,235.00; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, 6,076.48; Cam-Wal Electric, Lighting, 22.00; Child Support Service, Payroll Deduction, 568.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Water, Snow Removal, Park, Police & Sewer Supplies, 854.43;

DCI Credit Service, Payroll Deduction, 150.00; Decker Repair & Welding, Street Supplies, 71.95; EASYIDCARD.COM, Police Supplies, 20.00; Galls Inc, Police Supplies, 338.19; Gas N Goodies, Police Carwashes, 81.00; Gettysburg Collision Center, Police Repair, 211.18; Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, 132.48; Heartland Waste, Garbage Fee, 5,915.31;

John Deere Financial, Park Supplies, 137.82; Jost, Tyler, Water Conference, 84.00; Keep It Safe, Computer Backup, 160.00; KLJ Engineering, Airport and Street Fees, 6,367.50; Logan Electric, Street Supplies, 27.03; Marco, Finance Supplies, 211.31; McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Police Supplies, 86.75; Med-Tech Resource Inc, Police Supplies, 36.79; Mid Dakota Rural Water, City and Airport Water, 15,215.50;

Midway Parts, Street, Parks, and Police Supplies, 826.92; Midwest Alarm, Auditorium Fee, 595.00; Midwest Playscapes, Park Supplies, 9,867.00; Mogard, Dave, Police Supplies, 26.00; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, 5,920.10; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc, Water and Street Supplies, 26,655.77; Potter County News, Finance, Street, and Pool Ads, 601.02;

Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, 84.16; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, 79.40; R & K Mechanical, Sewer Supplies, 23.70; Riteway Business Forms, Finance and Water Supplies, 1,478.85; Sam’s Club, Pool Supplies, 45.00; Schlachter Lumber, Street Supplies, 223.39; SD Department of Revenue, Water Testing and Malt Beverage License Fee, 361.00;

SD Government Finance Officer, Finance Conference, 150.00; SD Human Resource Association, Finance Conference, 100.00; SD Public Assurance Alliance, Insurance Addition, 100.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, and Police Supplies, 113.49; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, 2.10; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, 3,445.78;

Titan Machinery, Snow Removal Equipment, 31,682.69; True Value, Police, Street, Airport, and Finance Supplies, 883.11; US Bank, Sewer Loan, 8,930.13; US Postal Service, Water Supplies, 171.08; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, and Internet Services, 798.40; Verizon, Street and Police Phones, 288.79; Vilas Superstore, Water, Ambulance, Police and Street Supplies, 57.73; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, 11,308.41; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, 320.99; Wheelhouse Plumbing, Sewer Supplies, 716.84.

TOTAL CHECKS $170,514.22

Moved by Larson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to approve the vouchers payable.

Moved by Larson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve the Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage, for Dollar General.

Motion by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to adjourn the 110th council at 7:03 PM.

Mayor Wuttke called the first meeting of the 111th Council to order. Present at this meeting were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer (joined meeting at 7:19) and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer, Beth Hamburger, Ambulance Director, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineers (joined meeting at 7:08), Ed Wager (joined meeting at 7:08), Mike Jager, Phillip Nagel, Tyler Fischer, Blake Robbennolt, Josh Zweber (joined meeting at 7:22) and Kathleen Schlachter.

Nominations were open for the President and Vice President of the Council. Moved by Nagel, Larson, seconded, motion carried to nominate Fran VanBockel as President of the Council. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to nominate Dawn Nagel as Vice President of the Council.

Mayor Wuttke read the list of appointed positions for the following:

Airport Manager: Russell Anderson

Assistant Airport Manager: Michael Fischer and Tyler Fischer

Attorney: Michael and Sarah Larson

Official Depositories: Bank of the West and Great Western Bank

Health Officer: Robert Scheckler

Official Newspaper: Potter County News

Mayor Wuttke then read the Council Appointments:

Airport: Wuttke, Larson, and Nagel

Animal Control: Nagel and Archer

Parks and Recreation: Everson, Roseland, and Nagel

Building Permits: Archer and Larson

Economic Development: Wuttke, VanBockel, and Roseland

Finance Office and Maintenance Building: Wuttke, Larson, and VanBockel

Fire Department and Auditorium: Larson and Archer

Health and Safety and Drug Policy: Nagel and VanBockel

Law Enforcement: Wuttke, Everson, and VanBockel

Rubble Site: Nagel and Archer

Streets: Roseland and Everson

Water and Wastewater: Roseland and Everson

5-Year Planning Commission: Nagel, Roseland, and Wuttke

Motion by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to approve committee appointments adding Dawn Nagel to Parks and Recreation.

Beth Hamburger reminded the council of EMS Week and the event on May 21, 2018, 6:00pm at the baseball park with hotdogs and an obstacle course. Hamburger explained Code Red Procedure. Philip Nagel and Tyler Fischer explained the Who’s Responding application the firefighters use in addition to pagers. Adding the EMT’s to this application was discussed. Moved by VanBockel to add the EMT’s to the Who’s Responding application. VanBockel cancelled motion. Firefighters will discuss how to divide up costs.

Oath of Office was given to Kelly Archer by Mayor Wuttke.

Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineers addressed the council regarding bids for the street project. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to advertise on the 17th and the 24th and open the bids on the 31st of May at 3:30pm for bidding on the street project.

Mogard gave his police report. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to donate $200.00 to the K9 fund. Mogard discussed an insurance policy for first responders that if anyone is killed in the line of duty it would give the family $5000.00 and it wouldn’t cost them anything. Mogard reported on security systems for the fire hall and other city property. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, motion carried to table the surveillance cameras until next month with discussion about talking across departments about where and what is needed.

Tyler Fischer addressed the council on the Sportsman Club side of things about trying to find a spot closer to town for the High School Sportsman Club and maybe using the Civil War Site for Clay Target Practice and an Archery Range.

Mogard reported that letters have been sent out for Code Enforcement to clean up properties.

The animal control committee will look into how they wish to re-word the existing ordinance on allowing livestock animals in town.

The American Legion Annex was discussed.

Anderson gave his maintenance report. Moved by VanBockel, Larson seconded, motion carried to accept the State Contract for the Brooming of the Highway.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded $2.605, Ruby Field Master $2.62. Moved by Larson, Roseland seconded, motion carried to accept the bid from Agtegra.

Anderson discussed the date to open the swimming pool. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded to advertise pool opening based on the decision of the pool committee and manager.

Ablott gave the finance officer’s report. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to approve the malt beverage licenses for 2018 / 2019 for Gas N Goodies, Liberty Lanes, Stan’s, Westside Firehouse Diner, and 212 Mini Mall.

Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,900.36 with discussion.

Ablott asked about leasing a new copier at City Hall. Moved by VanBockel, Larson seconded, motion carried to go forward with a lease for a new copier with discussion on moving the old copier to the maintenance shop.

Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve the following building permits; David Larson – concrete driveway at 301 E King Ave, Chad and Kayla Pitlick – fence at 208 S Exene St.

Motioned by Roseland, Larson seconded, motion carried to go into executive session for personnel at 8:30 pm. Council reconvened at 8:48 pm.

Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, motion carried to hire Leah Mogard and Joey Wheeler at $9.00 an hour each for lifeguard and additionally hire Peyton Drew at $10.00 an hour for lifeguard.

Round Table: VanBockel welcomed Archer. Archer asked to put on the agenda a part of the finances and explain how it works.

Public Comment: Kathleen Schlachter appreciates the council addressing the chickens. Schlachter’s recommendation is no more than 5, no roosters, and they have to be fenced in.

Motion by Nagel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 8:55 PM.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

