PHOTOS BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Number 13 came up three times last week for Gettysburg High School senior and SD National Guard Private Kinsey Schuchhardt. She marched 13 miles, stopping every mile to post flags in memory of 13 members of the U.S. Military who died during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Through her efforts, she has helped to raise $1,300 for the Wounded Warrior Project. Starting from Gettysburg at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, Private Schuchhardt started her “ruck” along US 212/83, where she hiked in full uniform with a pack loaded with an American flag, a Bible, and rosary she carried with her throughout her basic training which she completed this summer. Until that night, her longest ruck was 10 miles. She headed out into a cloudy, misty evening, and at each mile stopped on each side of the road to post a U.S. flag with the name of the service member whose life was given in ultimate sacrifice during the recent attack at the airport in Kabul. She arrived at her 13 mile point that night around 9:45 near her family’s farm. Private Schuchhardt was not born when the U.S. entered the war, but joined the SD National Guard and after high school she will go to Advanced Individual Training (AIT). She is the daughter of Aimee and Dusty Wager. The U.S. flags she posted during her 13 mile ruck were donated by Dakota Supply/Ace Hardware in Gettysburg, and she continues to help raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project. A link to make a donation can be found at her facebook page.