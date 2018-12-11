2017 delinquent personal property taxes

NOTICE OF PERSONS OWING
DELINQUENT PERSONAL
PROPERTY TAXES FOR 2018
Pursuant to Section 4, Chapter 326, Session Laws of 1945, I submit the following
list of persons owing personal property taxes. Penalty, interest and cost of advertising will be added to the amounts set forth below. Omission of names shall not be a bar to the legal procedure for collection. This list may not reflect changes in recorded ownership.
Dated this 7th Day of
December, 2018.
Jeanie Lagan,
Potter County Treasurer
BUILDINGS ON LEASE SITE DISTRICT AMOUNT
FLORENCE BARTLETT G 53-1$74.54
DERYK K DREW G 53-1512.78
JAMES ENGVALL G 53-163.10
JAMIE KRAUSE H 53-238.50
MIKE LARSON G 53-1 91.04
CHARLES LOVETT H 53-2113.18
TRAVIS SCHMIT G 53-1217.70
ARLENE STANLEY G 53-1294.40
JAMES VISSIA H 53-2 52.66
Published once at the total approximate cost of $2.97
-121318
