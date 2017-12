2017 delinquent real estate taxes

NOTICE OF DELINQUENT REAL

ESTATE TAXES

I, Jeanie Lagan, Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the

taxes and special assessments on the following list of real property have become delinquent

for the tax year 2016 payable 2017. Omission of names shall not be a bar to the legal procedure

for collection.

Interest, cost of advertising and certificate fees will be added to the amounts set forth below.

This list may not reflect changes in recorded ownership.

In testimony, I, Jeanie Lagan of Potter County hereto set my hand and seal.

December 8, 2017

Jeanie Lagan, Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota

GETTYSBURG CITY:

ORIGINAL TOWN:

DANIEL J ZWEBER

LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 9 $76.28

LOTS 9, 10 & 11 BLK 957.22

BRYSON’S ADDITION:

LES BUILDING LLC

S. 70’ OF LOT 7 BLK 24163.90

JOAN ELAYNE POWELL

S. 75’ OF LOTS 9, 10, 11 & 12

BLK 251000.94

PLATT’S ADDITION:

DALE G NAUMAN

LOT 9 BLK 64

(2ND HALF)533.88

LOT 10 & W ½ OF LOT 11 BLK 64

(2ND HALF)59.91

ADAM WESTPHAL

LOT 1 & S ½ OF LOT 2 BLK 73

(2ND HALF)1258.86

WTLCO ADDITION:

RANDY MALTAVERNE

LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 65146.70

SCHLACHTER’S ADDITION:

SHAWN BESSETTE

LOTS 10, 11 & 12 BLK 13220.08

JAMIE MATSON

LOT 8 BLK 1696.98

WESTERN ADDITION:

LEAH E VAIL

LOT 6 BLK 7

(2ND HALF)124.92

BROWER’S OUTLOTS

AMY HARTUNG /

MEDICINE ROCK CAFÉ

W. 50’ OF OUTLOT 16 N OF

HWY (2ND HALF)889.73

AMY HARTUNG

E 80’ OF OL 17 PLUS W ½ OF VAC

HIGH STREET

(2ND HALF)33.75

BURDICK’S ADDITION:

DEBRA BURRELL

E 94.66’ OF LOT 1 BLK 1

(2ND HALF)392.21

LOUIE W GENZLER JR

S ½ OF LOT 3 BLK 1391.08

POTT’S ADDITION:

MATTHEW J HUYCK

N. 20’ OF LOT 10 & S. 40’ OF

LOT 11 BLK 1339.20

HOVEN TOWN:

1ST ADDITION TO WAY’S PLATT:

DAKOTA LAND VISIONS

LOT 12 BLK 32543.16

BARRY RUCKMAN

LOTS 1 & 4 PLUS E 2’ OF VAC

ALLEY BLK 33243.12

UNPLATTED PORTION:

STEVE MCDANIEL

A TRACT OF LAND 133’

E&WX75’ N&S & S 40 RODS

N OF SE CORNER OF 5

120-74204.94

TOLSTOY TOWN:

ORIGINAL TOWN:

STEVE MCDANIEL

LOT 1 & N ½ OF LOT 2

BLK 712.64

LEBANON TOWN:

ORIGINAL TOWN:

SCOTT SOPER

LOTS 10, 11 & 12 BLK 4

(2ND HALF) 128.33

SOUTH FOREST CITY 117-79:

TAX DISTRICT –

GETTYSBURG 53-1

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

LOTS 1, 2 & S ½ NE 3 117-79

(2ND HALF)1413.46

LOTS 3, 4 & S ½ NW 3 117-79

(2ND HALF)1475.06

SW 3 117-79 (2ND HALF) 1313.31

SE LESS TRACT 1 IN SE SE 3

117-79 (2ND HALF)1326.24

NE 4 117-79 (2ND HALF)600.82

NW 4 117-79 (2ND HALF)711.82

SW 4 117-79 (2ND HALF)949.49

SE 4 117-79 (2ND HALF)773.29

SOUTH FOREST CITY 117-79:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

REMAINDER OF NE 5 117-79

(2ND HALF)164.50

REMAINDER OF SE 5 117-79

(2ND HALF)103.58

E ½ NE 8 117-79

(2ND HALF)101.06

REMAINDER OF E ½ SE 8 117-79

(2ND HALF)41.29

SOUTH FOREST CITY 117-79:

TAX DISTRICT –

GETTYSBURG 53-1

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

NE 9 117-79 (2ND HALF)971.05

NW 9 117-79 (2ND HALF)532.63

SW 9 117-79 (2ND HALF)569.95

SE 9 117-79 (2ND HALF)734.59

NE 10 117-79

(2ND HALF)1311.54

NW 10 117-79

(2ND HALF)1274.64

SW 10 117-79

(2ND HALF)1277.94

SE 10 117-79

(2ND HALF)1289.08

NE 15 117-79

(2ND HALF)1312.74

NW 15 117-79

(2ND HALF)1291.35

NE 16 117-79 (2ND HALF)989.67

SE 16 117-79 (2ND HALF)911.81

SOUTH FOREST CITY 117-79:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

NE 17 117-79 (2ND HALF)135.24

SE 17 117-79 (2ND HALF)196.26

REMAINDER OF NE 20 117-79

(2ND HALF)207.19

SOUTH FOREST CITY 117-79:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

GEORGIA M SUTTON

REMAINDER OF SE 20 117-79

(2ND HALF)213.10

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

W ½ NE 21 117-79

(2ND HALF) 187.09

NW 21 117-79 (2ND HALF)307.53

SW 21 117-79 (2ND HALF)278.35

GEORGIA M SUTTON

E ½ NE & SE 21 117-79

(2ND HALF)535.89

SANNER 118-77:

TAX DISTRICT –

GETTYSBURG 53-1

JAMES STRICKLAND ET AL

SE LESS LOT H-2 20 118-77

(2ND HALF)1246.45

SW 29 118-77 (2ND HALF) 695.34

WEST FOREST CITY 118-79:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

REMAINDER OF SE 21 118-79

(2ND HALF)211.11

REMAINDER OF W ½ SW 22

118-79 (2ND HALF)45.24

GEORGIA SUTTON

E ½ SE SW 22 118-79

(2ND HALF) 31.20

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

REMAINDER OF SE SE 22 118-79

(2ND HALF)28.76

WEST FOREST CITY 118-79:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

JOAN ELAYNE POWELL

SW NE 26 118-79257.64

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

REMAINDER OF N ½ NW 26

118-79 (2ND HALF)29.56

JOAN ELAYNE POWELL

SE NW 26 118-7924.36

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

N ½ S ½ 26 118-79

(2ND HALF) 493.39

GEORGIA SUTTON

W ½ NE 27 118-79

(2ND HALF)44.59

E ½ NW 27 118-79

(2ND HALF) 45.07

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

REMAINDER OF W ½ NW 27

118-79 (2ND HALF)80.11

SW 27 118-79 (2ND HALF)236.03

SE 27 118-79 (2ND HALF)306.24

REMAINDER OF NE 28 118-79

(2ND HALF)406.00

REMAINDER OF NW 28 118-79

(2ND HALF)216.53

REMAINDER OF SW 28 118-79

(2ND HALF)335.55

SE 28 118-79 (2ND HALF) 243.29

REMAINDER OF SE 29 118-79

(2ND HALF)75.77

REMAINDER OF NE 32 118-79

(2ND HALF)89.92

REMAINDER OF SE 32 118-79

(2ND HALF)94.77

NE 33 118-79 (2ND HALF)249.31

N ½ NW 33 118-79

(2ND HALF)124.35

WEST FOREST CITY 118-79:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

GEORGIA M SUTTON

S ½ NW 33 118-79

(2ND HALF) 121.55

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

SW 33 118-79 (2ND HALF)385.13

SE 33 118-79 (2ND HALF)408.87

NE 34 118-79 (2ND HALF) 589.24

E ½ NW 34 118-79

(2ND HALF) 76.86

GEORGIA M SUTTON

W ½ NW 34 118-79

(2ND HALF)55.17

RAYMOND W SUTTON

& SON INC

SW 34 118-79 (2ND HALF)719.92

SE 34 118-79

(2ND HALF)1290.91

NW 35 118-79

(2ND HALF)1201.70

SW 35 118-79

(2ND HALF)1128.20

APPOMATTOX 119-77:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

DALE G NAUMAN

SW 27 119-77 (2ND HALF) 271.16

W ½ NE 28 119-77

(2ND HALF)235.31

E ½ NW 28 119-77

(2ND HALF)226.30

SE SW LESS 8 A WEST OF

CHEYENNE CRK 28 119-77

(2ND HALF)45.71

E ½ SE, 8 A IN NW SE SOUTH OF

CHEYENNE CRK &

SW SE LESS 8 A OF CHEYENNE

CRK 28 119-77

(2ND HALF)160.70

NW NE & S ½ NE 33 119-77

(2ND HALF)214.19

NW LESS LAKE HURLEY 33

119-77 (2ND HALF)177.49

APPOMATTOX 119-77:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

DALE G NAUMAN

SW 33 119-77 (2ND HALF) 167.42

SE 33 119-77 (2ND HALF) 183.33

N ½ NW 34 119-77

(2ND HALF) 159.47

SOUTH RIVERSIDE 119-78:

TAX DISTRICT – HOVEN 53-2

DALE G NAUMAN

NE 15 119-78 (2ND HALF) 88.77

NW 15 119-78

(2ND HALF)124.26

Published once at the total approximate cost of $148.50

-121417