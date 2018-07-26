2018-2019 Board of Education was called to order July 16

July 16, 2018

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the conference room. Present were the following: Brian Robbennolt, Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Kenny Goebel, Paul Kellogg and Mark Schatz. Absent: Daryn Zeigler.

Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson and Julie Williams.

Board President Robbennolt called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The first item of business was a public hearing on the Proposed Budget for the 2018-2019 school year. The Board reviewed and discussed the proposed budget.

During correspondence, a thank you was read from Kevin Geditz for the sympathy gift at the loss of his father, and a letter was read from SDASBSD regarding a refund of $1084.00 that we will receive from them from the health fund assessment we paid them.

Motion by Geditz, second by Schatz to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Kellogg to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the June 18, 2018 regular board meeting; approve the financial reports and approve the June 30, 2018 claims. The claim to Enterprise Sales Co will be held until the job is complete and the check will be mailed then. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

6-30-18 Claims

GENERAL FUND

AMERIPRIDE SERVICES, INC. $30.00 June svcs; BJ’S INSTRUMENT REPAIR 370.00 Band instrument rprs; CHASE CARDMEMBER SERVICES 793.91 State Golf lodging,tech supplies; CITY OF GETTYSBURG 243.83 Water; COMMTECH 449.99 Cust/parts for sound system; DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 50.13 Cust supplies; DEAN’S REPAIR 130.92 A/C leak-2005 Suburban; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 205.75 Copier/printer copies/supplies; EVERSON, BARBARA 52.08 Mileage/Bus. Mgr mtg;

G’BURG SCHOOL/IMPREST 2,515.25, Walker Rose 484.10 Reimb Registration/mileage workshop, Melissa Hays 300.00 S.Wuttke/K.Larson Promethean training, DCI 86.50 Background checks W. Rose/K. Nagel, Omni Hotel 1355.65 Advisor room National FCCLA, ASCA Conference 289.00 Registration K. Goebel;

GAS’N GOODIES 1,101.70 Vehicle gas; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 10,248.00 Staff/Fujitsu E558 laptops (12) & warranty; HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS 704.55 Replacement FB jerseys(9); HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 480.00 May/June services; HOUSE OF GLASS INC 43.93 Keys (15); J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 81.39 All-State Chorus music;

JAGER, MIKE 1,861.71 Svc vehicles and prepare for bus inspection; LANGER’S FAMILY FOODS 29.98 Cust supplies; LEC INC – LOGAN ELECTRIC 416.59 Replace 3 outlets; MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR 718.52 Cust supplies; MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 4,149.36 Electricity,gas; PETTY CASH 19.13 Postage; POTTER COUNTY NEWS 156.38 Printing; SCHLACHTER LUMBER 111.53 Cust supplies;

SCOTT, KEITH 140.00 Travel reim/Natl History Day; SMITH, VERNON 31.92 Reim for paint sprayer tires; TECHNOLOGY/INNOVATIONS IN EDUC 80.00 Supt/summer conf regis fee; TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 207.22 Cust supplies; TUTTLE, ANDREW 77.53 Reim gas/BBB camp; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 364.24 Communications; ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEATING 132.34 Cust/Filter media roll

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC $321.14 Copier/printer leases; ENTERPRISE SALES CO. 68,399.48 Remainder due/lower elem roof.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL $700.00 OT/PT svcs-June; ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. 21.14 SpEd printer leases; QUALITY INN & SUITES 419.96 Lodging/SpEd meetings; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 6.89 Communications; VILAS SUPERSTORE 17.88 SpEd supplies; FOOD SERVICE FUND; HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 120.00 May svcs; VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS INC 0.50 Communications.

There was discussion on conversation and correspondence with HKG Architects from our building project.

Motion by Schatz, second by Goebel to approve the following cash transfers:

Transfer $27, 013.94 from Impact Aid fund to General Fund (closes out Impact Aid fund)

Transfer of $40,000 from Capital Outlay Fund to General Fund

Transfer $462.06 from General Fund to Driver’s Ed Fund

And Budget Supplements:

Driver’s Ed/Afterschool

Expenditures

53-1132-119 $870.00

53-1332 111 323.26

53-1332-334 138.80

Means of Finance

Transfer from General $462.06

Afterschool Reserve $870.00

Lunch Fund

Expenditures

51-51 2569 910 $2,842.82

Means of Finance

Lunch Reserve $2,842.82

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Goebel to approve the following 2018-2019 contracts: Trisha Ahlemeier, Teaching contract – this voids the teacher/paraprofessional contract previously signed in June 2018, April Cline, FB cheer coach, and Jessica Larson, Head Cross Country and JH Track. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Geditz to approve the following policies:

Review Section C, CBA, CBB, CBC, CC, CE, CGA, CHCA and First Reading on JGB, CA, CCB, CF, CGB, CHD, CI, CIA, CK, and CM and adopt BBF, BDA, BDB, BDDCA, BDDH-E(1), BF, BHA and BHAA. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Cronin, second by Schatz to approve a May 21, 2018 residency request that was previously only acknowledged. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to approve OE 2018-19 3-7. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Geditz to adjourn as the 2017-18 school board at 7:39 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

July 16, 2018

The 2018-2019 Board of Education was called to order by Business Manager, Barb Everson at 7:39 PM. The first item of business was to administer the oath of office to board member Brian Robbennolt for his 3-year term.

Business Manager Everson then called for nominations for school board president. Schatz moved and Goebel seconded a motion to nominate Brian Robbennolt for Board President. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Geditz moved and Schatz seconded a motion for nominations to cease. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Brian Robbennolt is the board president.

Board President Robbennolt then called for nominations for school board vice-president. Goebel moved and Schatz seconded a motion to nominate Matt Cronin for Board Vice-President. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Schatz moved and Geditz seconded a motion for nominations to cease. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Matt Cronin is the board vice-president.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Geditz, second by Goebel to approve the following consent agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

a.July 2018 Claims

GENERAL FUND

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD $912.56 2018-19 dues; BAN-KOE SYSTEMS, INC. 2,928.75 Annual fire alarm sys. inspection; CNA SURETY 105.00 Fiscal/surety bond; GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES 300.00 Monthly networking fee; HIGH POINT NETWORKS 147.00 FortiClient license renewal; HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES 30,120.00 Insurance policy pkg;

LUNDQUIST, ANN 40.01 Reim fuel/Nat’l FCCLA; PLANBOOKEDU LLC 437.00 Lesson plan software; SASD 496.00 Supt/2018-19 membership dues; SCHOLASTIC INC 59.00 Gr 5/Just Write subscr; SD UNITED SCHOOL ASSOCIATION 450.00 2018-19 membership dues; SDACTE 395.00 FACS conf regis/dues; SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO 385.02 Paint HS/Commons;

SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP 1,806.12 2018-19 Windows licenses; SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC 4,200.00 Fiscal/annual software maint. Fee; TECHNOLOGY/INNOVATIONS IN EDUC 910.00 2018-19 membership fee; VOWAC PUBLISHING COMPANY 400.00 Workshop regis. Fees; WAGER, SHANE 2,000.00 Tech Services.

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

B&H PHOTO-VIDEO $1,399.93 Elem/Chromebook charge stations(7); CDW GOVERNMENT INC 17,570.00 Elem/Chromebooks (70); EMC PUBLISHING 2,417.80 Guidelines for Office 2016 txtbks; HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT PUBL. 2,548.20 Add’l Gr 6, 9 & 12 English textbks; ULINE 1,034.58 Portable barrier gates(2); WORDWARE, INC. 1,512.00 2018-19 lunch software fee.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

TAESE/USU $100.00 SpEd/law conference.

FOOD SERVICE FUND

ABLOTT, DANIALL 8.35 Refund lunch acct bal; SCHREMPP, KYLE 108.80 Refund lunch acct bal.

b. Appoint Business Manager Barb Everson as Secretary to the Board

c. Designate Bank of the West and Great Western Bank as official depositories

d. Designate Potter County News as the official newspaper

e. Set 7:30 PM in the conference room on the 2nd Monday of the month as the time and place for school board meetings. The Board affirms their authority to reschedule a regular meeting or call a special meeting.

f. Set board compensation at $0. Mileage will be paid to board members attending board meetings if they live in the country. Board members attending overnight meetings will be reimbursed meals and lodging.

g. Adopt the Board Policy Manual

h. Appoint Mr. Sundberg as administrator for Lunch Fund, 504/Title/REAP programs, FSA Programs and Attendance Officer

i. Appoint Business Manager Everson as administrator of Trust and Agency Funds

j. Appoint Wendy Smith to sign FSA documents

k. Authorize Business Manager Everson to borrow among funds, if necessary for cash flow; pay bills between board meetings to obtain discounts, avoid penalties and pay athletic officials; approve $5000 to be kept in the Imprest Fund to pay bills between board meetings.

l. Approve the Special Ed Comprehensive Plan.

Motion by Schatz, second by Cronin to approve Cahill, Bauer & Associates as Auditor for the FY2018 audit for $9750. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the Conflict of Interest Disclosure from Matt Cronin. All present voted aye. Motion carried. (Cronin abstained)

Motion by Goebel, second by Geditz to approve the Conflict of Interest Disclosure from Mark Schatz. All present voted aye. Motion carried. (Schatz abstained)

July 2018-4

Motion by Kellogg, second by Cronin to approve the following committees:

Building and Grounds – Schatz and Robbennolt

Policy – Zeigler and Geditz

Transportation – Goebel and Kellogg

Calendar – Zeigler

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Schatz to publish the 2018-2019 salaries. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Administration: Duane (Chip) Sundberg – $84,264.30, Wendy Smith – 65,217.06, Barbara Everson – 49,559.93

Certified Staff: Trisha Ahlemeier – 38,235.28, Jay Berglund – 40,643.64 Concessions 3,402.94, Cristina Bieber – 42,766.10, Jamie Cronin – 46,027.18 Activity 7,150.00, Kirsten Cronin – 39,928.24 Activity 2,714.70, Valerie Dahlquist – 39,979.74, LaNae Fuerst – 39,382.34 Activity 3,402.94, Kim Goebel – 43,173.39 Activity 1,223.52, Tricia Heien – 40,031.24, Brianna Langer – 39,928.24, Catherine Larson – 43,046.01 Activity 305.88, Kathryn Larson – 42,986.17, Mercedes Lemke – 38,235.28 Activity 1,988.23 Summer 3,296.25, Kelli Nagel – 41,760.28 plus $1,000 bonus, Rachael Pederson – 39,565.28 Activity 1,414.71, Monica Rains – 39,722.24, Walker Rose – 38,435.28 Activity 2,714.70, Jody Roseland – 38,535.28 Activity 1,988.23, Christine Saltsman – 42,642.20 Activity 305.88, Keith Scott – 22,056.49 Activity 5,429.40, Sally Simon – 42,091.55, Vernon Smith – 43.580.97 AD 7,700.00 Activity 6,461.76, Caylee Sorum – 39,722.24 Activity 2,829.42, Andrew Tuttle – 39,722.24 Activity 2,714.70, Julie Williams – 48,389.81, Sara Wuttke – 45,434.67

Non-certified: Zach Abblott – $8.85/hr, JoLinda Brown – 11.50/hr, April Cline – Activity 726.47, Jamie Dupris – 13.50/hr, Tiera Geist – 11.50/hr, Amy Hartung – 12.03/hr Route Bus Driver 12.02/hr Activity Bus Driver 12.48/hr Activity Layover 8.85/hr, Jason Johnson – 14.48/hr, 21.72/hr OT, Tember Johnson – 12.55/hr, Jessica Larson – Activity 4,702.93, Terri Maude – 12.44/hr 18.65/hr OT, Molly McRoberts – Journalism $2800/yr, Cheryl Nadgwick – 11.50/hr, Ethan Pitlick – 8.85/hr, Keith Scott – Route Bus Driver 12.02/hr Activity Bus Driver 12.48/hr Activity Layover 8.85/hr, Marilyn Scott – 12.81/hr, Nadine Simon – 11.50/hr, Karen Smith – 8.85/hr Nancy Smith – 13.64/hr, Gage Weller – 9.30 hr, Warren Wilson – 12.48/hr Activity Driver 8.85/hr Activity Layover

Motion by Cronin, second by Kellogg to approve the following prices:

Lunch – Adults $4.00 MS/HS $3.60 K-5 $2.95

Breakfast – Adults $2.50 Students $2.00

Extra Milk – 50 cents

Lunch seconds – the Board and the students will share equally in the cost of seconds 75 cents each

Breakfast seconds – students will pay $1.00

Athletic Events – $3.00 Students Grades 1-12, $5.00 Adults, Doubleheaders $4.00 Students $6.00 Adults

Football Parking – $35 per season, includes playoff games

Activity Tickets – Grades 1-5 $10 6-12 $20 Adults $30

Golden Battler Cards – free to 65 years and older

Substitute Teachers – $80 Non-Certified $90 Certified or lapsed certification, $15 more for LT sub and $10/day if not LT sub after 40 days of subbing.

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Goebel, second by Geditz to set mileage rates at .42/mile with .23/mile being paid if the school vehicle is available and the employee chooses to drive their own vehicle. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Fuel for the 2018-19 school year was discussed. Derick Stanley will be getting back to Barb on what his plan is for this school year is.

Motion by Geditz, second by Goebel to have Schatz Electric be our Electrician for the 18-19 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried. (Schatz abstained)

Mrs. Wendy Smith discussed the MS/HS handbooks and explained changes. Motion by Kellogg, second by Schatz to approve the MS/HS handbooks. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. Sundberg reported the open house will be the evening of August 16th. On August 20th, there is a combined in-service with ABO school staff. He reported that the summer projects are going well. He also told the Board he will using the current records room for an office in the elementary, and that the records would be moved to the paper room and the construction paper and art supplies will be moved to the server room. August 6th is the 1st football practice.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported that the PC Library will have another program in the gym on Friday. She reported that the FCCLA students all received gold medals at the National FCCLA meeting. The students will be at the August School Board meeting to report on their trip. August 22, 2018 is the first day of school.

Business Manager Everson reported that she is getting on-line lunch payments set up. She will report on the details at the next board meeting. She discussed overdue lunch funds.

Motion by Schatz, second by Goebel to adjourn to Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 8:25 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Robbennolt declared the Board out of Executive Session at 8:45 PM.

The next meeting is scheduled for August 13, 2018 at 7:30 PM.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Goebel to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 PM. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Brian Robbennolt, Board President

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

