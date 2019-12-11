2019 delinquent personal property taxes

NOTICE OF PERSONS OWING

DELINQUENT PERSONAL

PROPERTY TAXES FOR 2019

Pursuant to Section 4, Chapter 326, Session Laws of 1945, I submit the following list of persons owing personal property taxes. Penalty, interest and cost of advertising will be added to the amounts set forth below. Omission of names shall not be a bar to the legal procedure for collection. This list may not reflect changes in recorded ownership.

Dated this 5th Day of December, 2019.

Jeanie Lagan, Potter County Treasurer

BUILDINGS ON LEASE SITE

DISTRICT AMOUNT

JAMES FRYBARGER H 53-2 $78.54

TOM HALVERSON G 53-1 $115.18

JAMIE KRAUSE H 53-2 $37.43

MIKE LARSON G 53-1 $90.26

CHARLES LOVETT H 53-2 $110.44

TRAVIS SCHMIT G 53-1 $215.84

JEFF STADHEIM G 53-1 $83.50

JAMES VISSIA H 53-2 $52.66

ARLENE WEBB G-53-1 $291.92

Potter County Treasurer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $2.97

-121219