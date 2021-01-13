2021 salaries listed for City of Gettysburg

2021 Salary Listing

Below is the listing of salaries for the start of the new year of 2021 for publication per SDCL 6-1-10:

Maintenance Supervisor – Russell Anderson $23.18 per hr plus OT $34.77

Asst Maint Supervisor – Greg Gerber $21.25 per hr plus OT $31.88

Maintenance Worker – Tyler Jost $17.42 per hr plus OT $26.13

Maintenance Worker – Allen Pope $15.00 per hr plus OT $22.50

Rubble Site Worker Part Time – Kadin Sanders $12.00 per hour

Finance Officer – Sheila Schatz $19.00 per hr plus OT $28.50

Deputy Finance Officer Part Time – Maria Mogard $15.50 per hr plus OT$23.25

(.50 raise in 6 mos.)

Chief of Police – David Mogard $23.90 per hr – $49,712.00 annual salary

City Patrolman – Shiann Haupert $19.83 per hr – $41,246.40 annual salary

Swimming Pool Manager Part Time – Nadine Simon $12.00 per hour

Swimming Pool Manager Part Time – Jamie Ahlemeier $12.00 per hour

EMT’s $17.50 per hour

City Attorney – Michael Larson $150.00 per hour

Airport Manager – Russell Anderson $525.00 annual salary

Mayor $3600.00 annual stipend plus below

Council $1610.00 annual stipend plus below

Along with their annual stipends, the Mayor and Council members will receive compensation for meeting attendance of $75.00 per meeting and $55.00 per special meeting and other than council meetings at the following rates:

1. For a morning session, an afternoon session, or an evening session the attendee will receive $50.00 plus expenses as previously approved by the Council.

2. If two or more sessions are attended in one day, the attendee will received $75.00 plus expense.

3. If the meeting, workshop or seminar lasts more than one calendar day, then compensation for each succeeding day will be determined as in #1 and #2 above.

Published once at the total approximate cost of $33.56.

-011421