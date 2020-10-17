212 project and taser training topics at city council meeting

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

October 5, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on October 5, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel (via ZOOM), Brad Frost (via ZOOM), Fran VanBockel (via ZOOM), Eric Ellwanger (via ZOOM), Kelly Archer (via ZOOM), and Adam Roseland (via ZOOM). Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney (via ZOOM), Kara Williams, Economic Development (via ZOOM), and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the October 5, 2020 proposed agenda with no amendments. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried

Moved by Ellwanger, VanBockel seconded, to approve the minutes of the September 9, 2020 regular council meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,528.27

Ambulance $3,876.16

Council $0.00

Finance Office $1,584.90

Mayor $0.00

Parks $1,749.16

Police $8,450.84

Rubble Site $1,304.27

Sewer $3,221.03

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $6,555.39

Swimming Pool $2,051.07

Water $4,070.67

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $34,391.76

Net Payroll $24,793.05

Ablott, Mike – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Aflac – Insurance $619.33

Avera Careflight – Annual Membership $392.00

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $372.39

Avera Occupational Medicine – Random Drug Testing $3.00

Bank of the West – Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $7,589.39

Banyon Data Systems, Inc. – Annual Fund Accounting Support $795.00

Barksdales Custom Emblems – Police Supplies $590.00

Blue Valley Public Safety, Inc. – Fire Siren Parts $2,288.00

Brett Wheelhouse Plumbing – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Butler Machinery Co. – Streets Supplies $887.74

Cahill Bauer & Associates – Prof. Svs. – 2019 Audit $3,400.00

Cam-Wal – Lighting $22.00

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $568.00

City of Gettysburg – Petty Cash $16.48

Comfort Suites – Police Travel & Conference $94.00

Creative Product Source – Police Supplies $746.46

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies – Streets, Parks, Water, Police, Sewer & Finance Office Supplies $740.17

Dean’s Repair – Police Repairs/Maintenance $65.00

Dollar General – Parks & Streets Supplies $66.90

Economic Development – 3rd Qtr. Stipend $5,000.00

Ellwanger, Eric – Tree Stump Grinding @ Parks $2,035.00

Emergency Medical Product – Ambulance Supplies $437.11

Gas-N-Goodies – Police Car Washes $43.00

Gerber, Greg – Water Samples $24.75

Gettysburg Development Corp. – BBB Taxes $1,956.54

Great Western Bank – Police & Finance Office Supplies $144.39

Heartland Pymt. Systems – Monthly CC Fees $90.11

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. – Garbage $6,277.96

Hepper, Mike – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. – Asphalt Patching & Paving $70,803.40

John Deere Financia – Parks Supplies $33.00

Johnson, Jason – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Johnson, Kenny – Skunk Removal $80.00

KLJ Engineering – Airport & Sewer Prof. Svs. $6,059.28

Keep It Safe – Computer Backups $160.00

Lamb’s Chevrolet & Implement – Police Repairs/Maintenance $1,910.98

L&H Rental – Water Payment Refund $51.50

Mann, Jay – Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Marco – Copier Lease $199.10

Menards – Police & Airport Supplies $6.28

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems – Water Usage $15,990.05

Midway Parts – Streets, Parks & Water Supplies $16.09

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas, Electric and Lighting $3,875.07

Mueller Systems – Annual Maintenance Agreement $1,008.00

New Creations – Finance Office & Police Supplies $682.39

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc. – Sewer Supplies $2,339.17

Potter County News – Finance Office & Pool Publishing $273.60

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $216.24

Principal Financial Group – Life Insurance $80.34

Red River Grain Co. – Sewer Supplies $249.94

Schlachter Lumber, Inc. – Streets & Parks Supplies $120.84

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing $211.00

SD One Call – One Calls $25.20

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $3,817.68

Servall – Rugs $211.57

Sharpe Enterprises, Inc. – Airport Prof. Svs. $59,587.25

Soper’s, Inc. – Parks Supplies $39.98

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $218.96

True Value – Police, Streets, Parks, Animal Control & Finance Office Supplies $434.74

US Postmaster – Water Bills Postage $175.28

Venture Communications – Telephone/Fax/Internet $858.74

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police Phones & Amb. Equip. $753.34

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT Retainer $120.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $252.28

TOTAL CHECKS $231,419.06

Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointments: Joel Johnson (no show)

At the September 9, 2020 meeting, Nagel discussed the fire siren at the fire hall and problems that have been and keep occurring. Discussion was had regarding getting it repaired once and for all by installing and hard wiring in a new 120V transformer to replace the 48V system currently there with trenching in a heavier gage wire and installing a heavier duty breaker. A motion was made and approved at that time to order parts and Nagel was asked to get quotes from Schatz Electric, Inc. and Logan Electric regarding installation. Nagel stated the lowest bid that came in was from Logan Electric in the amount of $2,099.15 and Schatz Electric, Inc. came in at $3,894.36. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the quote for installation of new fire siren from Logan Electric at the cost of $2,099.15. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Archer stated the City would like to see this installation done as soon as possible.

Schatz discussed the research she has done into the COVID CARES ACT regarding a City employee that may need to quarantine due to a close “exposure” or a “positive” test and how that is handled. Schatz also explained what she has turned in for reimbursement thus far thru the Cares Act and future items she will be turning in. Schatz stated she called into the City’s rep thru the Cares Act and discussed the possibility of ordering (2) laptops for the finance officer and deputy finance officer to be prepared of the possibility of having to work remotely from home due to the pandemic, if the occasion should arise, as several other cities have done the same and been approved for reimbursement. Discussion. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve Schatz ordering (2) laptops for the City office in preparation of working remotely from home, if the pandemic should increase and cause this to need to be handled in this way, and these will be turned into the COVID Cares Act for reimbursement. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard stated the City Police Department will be hosting taser training on October 12, 2020 here in Gettysburg.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Under general updates, Anderson stated the 212 Project seems to be on schedule to begin in 2021. Mayor Wuttke suggested the idea of having Attorney Larson draw up a letter to the Highway Department, the Governor, and (3) Representatives stating that as City Council, we are not in favor of losing 11’ in the changeover to a 3-lane, as it is felt in losing the 11’, it will be unsafe with the size of farming equipment, etc. Discussion. Archer stated that if the businesses within our community wish to sign the letter, as well, it may be a good idea. Ellwanger agreed and stated that also some of the larger farming operations within our community may want to do the same. Nagel stated this probably should have been done back in 2017 and Mayor Wuttke stated the importance of it at least being on record. Attorney Larson will begin drafting a letter for Council’s discussion and approval.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.815, Ruby Fieldmaster at $1.64, AvGas at $2.856, and Jet-A at $1.67. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson stated there are (3) items that need a motion for signature involving airport. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve and sign the State Financial Assistance Agreement, Project No. 3-46-0017-12-2020, for the Municipal Airport new AWOS III system. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve and sign the State Financial Assistance Agreement, Project No. 2020 Pavement Maintenance, for the Municipal Airport pavement maintenance. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve the airport’s updated Capital Improvement Plan sent by KLJ Engineering. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed that they have recently discovered the west wall of the pool raceway underground between the pool and the bathhouse has moved over 10” and is ready to fall over. Anderson is asking permission to repair said problem by popping off the deck at that end and installing a new wall along with installing some new drain tile, etc. to correct the problem. Anderson explained if the repair does not get done as soon as possible, it will do major damage to the piping. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Anderson to go ahead with what work is deemed necessary to repair the pool raceway wall. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave finance office report. Schatz updated that the Community Access Grant is in the works and hopefully announcements of who is being awarded same will be announced by the end of 2020. Schatz also updated that the Municipal Airport Taxilane Project is complete and the grant is in the closeout phase and once the City is able to sign the Conclusion Form, final reimbursement on the project grant should be forthcoming before end of the year.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,652.31. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (5) water deposit refunds in the amount of $500 this month. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve (5) water deposit refunds of $100 each, totaling $500. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve ambulance claims for 3rd Quarter 2020 in the amount of $1,539.47 to be sent into collections. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

The building permit of Sara Cronin – 115 Hilltop Drive – Wood Fence (proposed easement) was discussed. Roseland explained that Council can currently approve the building permit pending Cronin’s getting the proper easement document drawn up and then providing such executed easement document via an appointment at the Council’s next month meeting for Council’s approval and then filing it with the Register of Deeds along with the Abstract of Minutes signed by Mayor Wuttke and Finance Officer, Schatz. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the Sara Cronin – 115 Hilltop Drive – Wood Fence (proposed easement) building permit pending Cronin’s getting the proper easement document drawn up and then providing such executed easement document via an appointment at the Council’s next month meeting for Council’s approval and, if approved, then filing it with the Register of Deeds along with the Abstract of Minutes signed by Mayor Wuttke and Finance Officer, Schatz. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve the following building permits:

• Building Permits:

John Zuber – Bryson Street – 40x60x16 Storage Bldg.

Joshua Zweber – 403 S Harrison Street – Replace Deck and Deck Addition

All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moving Permits: None

Demolition Permits: None

Executive Session: None

Correspondence: Airport Fuel Report; Economic Development 3rd Qtr. Financials;

Round Table: Nagel asked if Mayor Wuttke will be contacting Logan Electric regarding approval of lowest bid on the fire siren installation and Mayor Wuttke stated he would contact Logan Electric. Ellwanger stated a few residents have recently contacted him asking that the trash at the City park next to the pool please get emptied properly after the weekends due to trash overflowing and then being blown around due to being overfull. It was mentioned that could have been partially due to the homecoming floats being worked on for the homecoming parade. Anderson stated maintenance would take care of it. Ellwanger also asked a question on the procedure for Council to be able to change a yield sign to a stop sign. It was explained this will go to the Streets Committee to discuss and if they agree with the change, the committee will then bring before the Council for approval. VanBockel asked about new fencing being installed in the future around the Little Angel’s Park. Anderson explained there is much more work to be done there before a new fence can be installed and it was suggested a 6’ continuous chain link fence be installed on the North side of the park and move the entrance to the East end of the park for safety reasons due to more traffic in the future of the new hospital. Mogard asked if Schatz could check with the City’s COVID Cares Act rep regarding possibly getting a generator for the auditorium/police building in case the pandemic becomes wider spread in the future and the possibility of needing to use the auditorium for a quarantine station, etc., and Mogard would be willing to get some quotes on the same. Schatz will research this and it will be discussed further at next month’s meeting.

Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to adjourn meeting at 7:49 PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

