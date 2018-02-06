V is for violin…

The letter being studied in Mrs. Crissy Bieber’s kindergarten class last week was V, and the students read a story about a girl learning to play a violin. The curious kids had a lot of questions about the violin, so second grader Eve Goebel was invited to come and play for the kindergarteners. She explained the parts of the violin and bow, and then played “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” The students said she was so good that they were able to quickly guess the song, and she followed by playing a few more for the class. Mrs. Bieber thinks that Eve may have inspired some future violinists with her performance. She is the daughter of Andrea and Jeff Goebel.

Photo courtesy of Mrs. Crissy Bieber